(MENAFN) Russia has denied claims of interfering in the 2024 US presidential election, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov asserting that Russia has not, is not, and has no intention of meddling in any foreign elections, including those in the United States. His comments came in response to repeated accusations from US intelligence agencies, which have linked Russia and other nations to attempts to influence the election through methods such as AI-generated content and social manipulation.



On Election Day, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger suggested that Russia was behind a series of false bomb threats in Atlanta, with similar incidents reported in other states originating from Russian email domains. Peskov, however, firmly rejected these allegations, stating that Russia respects the principle of non-interference in other countries' domestic affairs and expects the same in return.



The issue of alleged Russian interference in US elections has a long history, dating back to the 2016 campaign when Hillary Clinton's loss to Donald Trump was partially blamed on Russian actions, including claims of "collusion." Despite a lengthy investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller, no indictments were issued in connection with the allegations. In the current election cycle, Kamala Harris's campaign has attempted to frame Trump as the candidate favored by Russia.



Earlier this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed a preference for a "predictable" Biden administration, although he later shifted his support to Kamala Harris after Biden dropped out of the race. Peskov also noted that it is unclear whether Putin will congratulate Trump on his election victory, given the "unfriendly" nature of US-Russia relations.



