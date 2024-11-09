Kuwait-UAE Relations.. Decadeslong Of Shared Broadened Horizons

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 9 (KUNA) -- The President of the United Arab Emirates Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan visit to Kuwait represents an integral part in strengthening the solid relations between the two brotherly countries, who have always been keen on developing these relations.

The visit is a continuation of wise leadership over the past decades of exchanging periodic visits to strengthen the ties between the two countries and to consolidate bilateral relations, common destiny and strategic partnership between them.

The six-decade-long history of relations between the two countries has witnessed mutual visits by senior officials in both countries aimed at developing bilateral relations and enhancing cooperation on issues of common interest regionally and globally.

This relationship has become more solid under the leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who visited the UAE March 5, where he discussed bilateral relations and ways to develop them in all fields with Sheikh Al-Nahyan.

A joint statement was issued following that visit in which the political, consular, diplomatic, economic, commercial, financial, investment, private sector, energy, cybersecurity, communications and technology cooperation between them was praised.

Additionally, the two sides stressed their keenness to enhance defense cooperation and develop strategic partnerships to protect the security and stability of the two countries and the region, and to enhance cooperation in the field of combating crimes in all their forms.

Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya visited the UAE on September 2, where he met with Sheikh Al-Nahyan and discussed the solid brotherly relations and ways to enhance them in various fields that serve both countries.

On October 8, His Highness the Amir of Kuwait received the Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister of the UAE, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al-Maktoum, during his official visit to Kuwait.

Kuwait recalls with appreciation the official position of the UAE during the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait in August 1990, when the UAE hosted tens of thousands of Kuwaiti families on its land, and the UAE Armed Forces participated in the war to liberate Kuwait.

In 1952, the late Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, visited Sharjah and dispatched a Kuwaiti educational mission to the Emirates, which arrived in 1955 and began establishing, equipping and supporting many schools with books and school supplies for students.

A medical mission was sent to the Emirates in the year 1962, establishing many centers and hospitals, and a television transmission station called "Kuwait TV from Dubai" was established in Dubai, which began operating in 1969.

The path of relations between the two countries is getting stronger under the directives of wise leadership, in a way that contributes to serving common interests and achieving security, safety, development, and prosperity in their regions. (end)

