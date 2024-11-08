CIIE Inspires Global Confidence In Shanghai

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Global business leaders and cultural representatives convened at the Potside Chats salon -

The CIIE: Open for the Future - to share their insights on the China International and its impact on Shanghai's burgeoning global influence on Nov 7.

Business leaders share their CIIE stories at The CIIE: Open for the Future Potside Chats salon on Nov 7, 2024.

The event was organized by China Daily and hosted by the Foreign Affairs Office of the Shanghai Municipal People's Government. The event gathered voices united in their optimism for China's future and its role in fostering international collaboration.

Owen Messick, president of dōTERRA China, a seasoned CIIE participant celebrating its 10th anniversary in China, remarked on the event's impressive scale. "This year's CIIE is the biggest yet. It was just crowds of people. Our booth is now 300 square meters, the largest we've ever had," he said.

With about 3,500 exhibitors from 129 countries and regions, this year's CIIE highlighted China's digitalization in streamlining international business operations. Pablo Machado, president of Business Management at Suzano Asia, lauded China's pioneering role in digital document exchange.

"The only country in the world where we do all shipping documentation exchange including bill of lading, letters of credit, and invoicing is China. We did our first imports into China 100 percent digitalized." Machado noted a significant reduction in import lead times, from 10 days to three days.

Echoing this sentiment, Jelena Grubor Stefanović, director of the Representative Office of the Serbian Chamber of Commerce and Industry in China, expressed admiration for Shanghai's blend of tradition and innovation.

"It's so easy to fall in love with China. The digital aspects of the convenience, the beauty of the city, the old, and the new in Shanghai." Stefanović emphasized the significance of platforms like CIIE for fostering understanding.

The CIIE served not only as a platform for established businesses but also for budding entrepreneurs like Andrew Gatera, founder of Onecup Roasters, who sees the event as a springboard for innovation and market integration.

"CIIE is a great opportunity to visit and do research. Next year when we come to CIIE, we need a bigger booth. We need to visit more. We need to understand more about the China market."

Astrid Poghosyan, project manager at the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra, shared her fascination with the CIIE's emphasis on technology-driven musical innovation. "People in Shanghai are eager to experience traditional art forms in new ways," Poghosyan observed. "Technological advancements are creating innovative musical experiences and Shanghai offers a diverse musical landscape."

Alessandro Conti, an Italian food vlogger and entrepreneur based in Shanghai, shared his journey, emphasizing Shanghai's openness as a catalyst for young entrepreneurs. "I think that China is part of me, a part of my growth. I naturally decided to develop in this place. I want to be part of this growth. I want to be building up my family and my future here."

