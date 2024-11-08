Fortification Works In Odesa Region 99% Complete PM Shmyhal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The state has allocated nearly UAH 2.7 billion for fortification works in Odesa region, with 99% of the planned work completed to date.

"Fortifications. The state has allocated nearly UAH 2.7 billion for this purpose. As of now, 99% of the planned works have been completed. In total, this year we have directed more than UAH 4.6 billion to Odesa for restoration projects, fortifications, and to meet other urgent needs," he informed.

Shmyhal clarified that more than UAH 1 billion from the state budget was allocated to restoration projects in Odesa region. The main focus is on critical infrastructure, housing, schools, hospitals, and transportation routes.

He also noted that in the first 10 months of 2024, Odesa's regional budget received 30% more funds than in the same period last year.

Shmyhal added that the state had transferred nearly UAH 8.5 billion in inter-budgetary transfers to the region between January and October.

As Ukrinform reported, the Prime Minister, together with Head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper, visited Lyceum No. 125 in Odesa to coordinate efforts in addressing the consequences of a Russian attack.