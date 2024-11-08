Teqtivity Addresses Critical Security Gap Through Proactive IT Asset Management

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Teqtivity's IT asset management helps organizations close critical security gaps by maintaining visibility of their assets.

Organizations Face Growing Security Risks from Unmanaged Assets

CERRITOS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Teqtivity is tackling a pervasive security blind spot that traditional cybersecurity measures fail to address. While organizations invest millions in defense systems, many overlook a fundamental requirement-the ability to track and secure their technology assets. This basic security gap creates exposures that bypass even the most advanced protections, putting companies at significant risk.The shift to remote and hybrid work environments has intensified these security risks, with corporate devices now scattered across home offices and remote locations. Beyond the financial impact of lost hardware, organizations face security vulnerabilities when they cannot effectively track and manage their distributed technology assets."Modern enterprise security requires complete visibility of your tech ecosystem," says Hiren Hasmukh, CEO of Teqtivity, whose innovative IT asset management platform helps businesses maintain visibility and control of their technology. "Organizations invest heavily in security tools while overlooking a fundamental requirement: you need to know exactly what assets you're protecting."The security implications of missing company devices are staggering:- Untracked devices often contain sensitive corporate information- Companies struggle to restrict system access for departed employees- Remote work increases the complexity of device management- Traditional security measures cannot protect unknown assets"As organizations balance flexibility with security, effective IT asset management isn't optional – it's essential," Hasmukh notes. "Our platform gives businesses the tools to deliver on security expectations while boosting their bottom line."Teqtivity's comprehensive IT Asset Management (ITAM) solution enables organizations to:- Maintain continuous visibility of all technology assets across locations- Ensure consistent security standards across all devices- Automate compliance monitoring and software license management- Streamline secure employee offboarding processesLooking ahead, Teqtivity continues to innovate in the IT asset management space, focusing on solutions that bridge the gap between traditional asset monitoring and modern security requirements. The platform helps companies:- Monitor their complete technology ecosystem- Minimize security vulnerabilities- Make data-driven IT infrastructure decisions- Maintain regulatory complianceFor more information about Teqtivity's enterprise IT asset management solutions, visit .

