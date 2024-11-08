OUTIN INTRODUCES GAME-CHANGING PORTABLE ELECTRIC COFFEE GRINDER FOR COFFEE LOVERS EVERYWHERE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

OutIn Fino Portable Electric Coffee Grinder

Portable coffee machine specialists OutIn announce the launch of their new portable electric coffee grinder, featuring 28 grind sizes and effortless grinding.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Coffee grinding has never been simpler: Introducing the innovative new portable electric coffee grinder, OutIn Fino. With 28 grind sizes, ranging from a very fine espresso grind to a coarse French press grind, the powerful new device allows coffee lovers to prepare their favorite brew with a simple turn of the dial.Renowned for its innovative portable electric espresso machine, OutIn has transformed the coffee world, allowing drinkers to enjoy their favorite beverages in a matter of minutes. Now, the brand is excited to add the latest product to its growing range, the OutIn Fino , a revolutionary portable electric coffee grinder.Created to ensure an effortless grinding experience, the OutIn Fino portable electric coffee grinder features 28 grind sizes, including fine for espressos to coarser options for pour-over and French press brews. The innovative design lets users prepare their favorite cup of coffee in just one simple turn of the dial.The OutIn Fino features a 38mm 7-blade conical burr, which ensures exceptionally fast and precise grinding of up to 25g of coffee, while a contractable bean hopper ensures smooth and continuous loading. Thanks to the highly precise and evenly distributed grind, the all-new OutIn Fino consistently delivers a delicious and balanced taste.As with the entire OutIn range, the new portable electric coffee grinder is designed for use anytime and anywhere. Presented in a sleek and compact cordless design and weighing just 690g, the grinder packs away neatly in a backpack, allowing users to take it with them no matter the adventure.Speaking on the launch of the new OutIn Fino, Katja, Global Brand Director, said,“We have always been on a mission to ensure that coffee lovers can enjoy high-quality coffee outdoors with ease. The new OutIn Fino is the next step in our journey, making grinding simpler than ever!The versatile device offers a wide range of grind sizes, allowing for all kinds of brews to be made with ease. The one-turn motion also means users can enjoy an effortless grinding experience in a simple and straightforward operation without any of the usual fuss!”The OutIn Fino will be available starting November 8th at , priced at $199.99.

