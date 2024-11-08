SRI Management’S Harper’S Station Yorktown Officially Opens In Virginia

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) YORKTOWN, Va., Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRI Management , in conjunction with ownership partners Sage Development and Bourne Group , is delighted to announce the grand opening of Harper's Station Yorktown, an upscale senior living community in Yorktown, Virginia. Harper's Station Yorktown offers seniors a range of living options, including Independent Living, Assisted Living, as well as Memory Care, and encompasses over 161,000 square feet with 158 senior living options in a home-like setting.

Nestled in scenic York County, Yorktown is a cornerstone of Virginia's Historic Triangle, which is situated just 13 miles from Williamsburg and 20 miles from Jamestown. This historic town offers a rich tapestry of attractions, from legendary battlefields and world-class museums to year-round fishing opportunities.

“We're proud to bring Harper's Station Yorktown to Virginia, marking an exciting new chapter for SRI Management and the Yorktown area,” said Don Bishop, CEO of SRI Management.“Harper's Station Yorktown is thoughtfully designed to offer more than just a residence; it's a vibrant community focused on comfort, convenience, and quality of life. Every feature, from the welcoming spaces to the diverse amenities and tailored services, reflects our commitment to providing a fulfilling experience for each resident.”

Managed by SRI Management, a leader in the senior living management space, Harper's Station Yorktown is designed to promote an active and engaging lifestyle for residents while assuring a safe and caring environment. SRI Management brings its renowned commitment to dedicated service, value, and resident care to the community.

"We're celebrating a tremendous achievement today; one our team has been eagerly anticipating. We're happy to welcome our new residents with warmth and enthusiasm, and to officially introduce this awesome community to Yorktown and its neighbors," said Seth Kenny, Executive Director of Harper's Station Yorktown. "This is truly a new era in senior living."

Harper's Station Yorktown is open for tours and is accepting new residents. Those interested are invited to explore the wide array of amenities designed to enhance and enrich the lives of its residents.

For more information about Harper's Station Yorktown, please visit .

About SRI Management

SRI Management's passion is providing our residents and their families with a uniquely exclusive senior housing experience embodying our core values of character, compassion, commitment, consistency, and communication. SRI Management manages 50 Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care communities. More information on SRI Management can be found at .

Media Contact: Dave Cone

Phone: (850) 583-7990

Email: ...