Arrow Security Honored At The Sophia Valsamos Foundation Fall Leadership Luncheon

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Arrow CEO AJ Caro and TSVF President Chris Valsamos

Arrow's Chief Executive officer AJ Caro recognized with Regional Business Leader Award

- AJ Caro, Arrow Security CEOSMITHTOWN, NY, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Sophia Valsamos Foundation (TSVF), an organization which focuses on promoting positive mental health amongst students, honored Arrow Security and company founder AJ Caro at their Fall Leadership Luncheon.The foundation recognized AJ for his business leadership, community engagement and creating a positive workplace culture amongst his 6,000 employees.AJ was humbled by receiving the award and stated,“I am honored to have been chosen by the Sophia Valsamos Foundation to receive this award today.” He added“in recognition of the work that this wonderful foundation does and to support their mission to promote mental health initiatives in our schools through their Wellness Kit program, Arrow Security pledges to sponsor a Wellness Kit donation to every school we provide security for.”The Sophia Valsamos Wellness Kit Program is an initiative which provides resource boxes that are filled with fun tools and literature, free of charge to schools to help provide educators, administrators, school counselors, psychologists, and social workers with a fun way to present mental health awareness to youth.Arrow Security is proud to be able to help the Sophia Valsamos Foundation and provide the communities we serve with the educational tools to aid in this very important endeavor.Sophia Valsamos Foundation President and Founder Chris Valsamos said,“The sponsorship that AJ has pledged will help us to fulfill our mission of awareness and advocacy and help to stop the spread of this heartbreaking epidemic of bullying and child suicide.”About Arrow SecurityArrow Security is a super-regional security guard provider servicing New York City, Long Island, New York's Hudson Valley and Capital District, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and Rhode Island. They deliver clients a world class safety and security program, coupled with around the clock superior professional service. Arrow Security prides itself on comprehensive training and custom-tailored solutions in the areas of guard services, risk assessment, communication systems, technology and more.However, it is their“We Care” culture, which sets them apart from others in the security industry. This care is manifested in their dedication to: Professionalism, Respect, Opportunity, Teamwork, Equality, Commitment, and Trust (P.R.O.T.E.C.T.).For more information on Arrow Security, please visit

