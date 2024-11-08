Kuwait Participates In Sharjah Int'l Book Fair 2024

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Salem Al-Methen

SHARJAH, Nov 8 (KUNA) -- Kuwait, represented by the National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters (NCCAL), participated on Friday in Sharjah International Fair 2024 with a pavilion that includes a diverse collection of books, cultural and literature pamphlets that reflect the country's heritage.

Kuwait's International Book Fair Director and Head of the NCCAL delegation Khalifa Al-Rabah told KUNA that this participation expresses Kuwait's commitment to promoting culture and arts, whereas the Kuwaiti pavilion represents a variety of and publications full of Kuwait's rich cultural heritage and its pioneering identity.

Al-Rabah said that the NCCAL is participating with all its recent publications in this exhibition organized by the Sharjah Book Authority, including (World Culture), (Global Creations), (World of Knowledge) series, (World of Thought) magazine, Al-Arabi magazine, heritage books, and special publications.

He stressed the importance of culture as an essential element in strengthening the national identity and building bridges of communication between peoples through our participation in this exhibition, as Kuwait hopes to enhance its cultural presence, strengthen ties and exchange knowledge with other countries of the world.

The 43rd Sharjah International Book Fair, organized by the Sharjah Book Authority, under the patronage of the Ruler of Sharjah Sheikh Dr. Sultan Bin Mohammed Al-Qasimi.

The book fair kicked off on Wednesday November 6, and continues until November 17, with the participation of 2,520 publishers from 112 countries, including Kuwait. (end)

