Moura Dubeux Announces First Dividend After Record Quarter

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Moura Dubeux, a leading developer in Northeast Brazil, has announced its first dividend distribution in company history. This landmark decision follows an exceptional third quarter performance, setting new records across various metrics.



The company will distribute R$ 55 million ($9.65 million) to on November 22, 2024. This translates to R$ 0.65 per share. Investors holding shares by November 7 will be eligible for this payout.



CEO Diego Villar expressed his commitment to regular dividend payments. He stated, "Our goal is to continue paying dividends every semester from now on."



This move signals a new era for Moura Dubeux 's shareholder relations. The third quarter results further underscore the company's strong performance.



Net profit soared to R$ 89 million ($15.61 million), marking a 92.6% increase compared to the same period last year. Revenue climbed 66.2% to R$ 501.7 million ($88.02 million).







Moura Dubeux's operational front also showed impressive growth. Net sales crossed the billion-real mark for the first time, doubling year-over-year. New project launches more than tripled, with a net general sales value of R$ 1.1 billion ($193 million).

Moura Dubeux's Strategic Growth and Resilience

Villar attributes this success to strategies implemented since the company's IPO in 2020. He highlighted efficient project execution, high-yield launches, and low cancellation rates as key factors driving growth.



Looking ahead, Villar remains optimistic despite potential economic challenges. He believes the company's business model and focus on middle- to high-income segments will help navigate rising interest rates.



The CEO also addressed concerns about construction inflation. Moura Dubeux's vertical integration strategy, with over 6,250 direct employees, provides a buffer against potential cost increases.



Villar noted that moderate inflation could even benefit margins if properly managed. However, he assured that the company would adopt a cautious approach if inflation became uncontrolled.



As Moura Dubeux enters this new phase of dividend payments, it continues to build on its market leadership in Northeast Brazil. The company's ability to adapt to economic shifts while maintaining growth suggests a promising outlook for investors.

