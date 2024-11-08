Rising Costs Squeeze Sanepar’S Margins In Q3 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Sanepar, a leading Brazilian water and sanitation company, released its third-quarter 2024 results. The company faced headwinds despite revenue growth.



Sanepar reported a net of R$377.5 million ($66.2 million), down 4.9% from the previous year. This decline occurred despite a 6.5% increase in net revenue to R$1.709 billion ($299.8 million).



The company's EBITDA fell 2.5% to R$758.5 million ($133.1 million). This decrease reflects rising operational costs and expenses. Personnel expenses surged by 30.9% to R$432.8 million ($75.9 million).



Energy costs also increased by 7.5%. These factors contributed to a 4.0 percentage point reduction in the EBITDA margin to 44.4%.



Sanepar implemented a 2.95% tariff adjustment in May 2024. This move aimed to offset rising costs and support infrastructure investments.







The company also saw growth in billed water and sewage volumes. An increase in the number of connections further bolstered revenue financial result showed improvement.

Sanepar's Financial Results and Strategic Positioning

Sanepar reported a negative result of R$48.8 million ($8.6 million). This represents a 25.11% improvement from the previous year. Better management of financial expenses contributed to this positive change.



Sanepar's debt profile saw a slight increase. The net debt to EBITDA ratio rose to 1.7x from 1.6x in the previous year. This change suggests a marginal increase in leverage.



The company continued its investment strategy, allocating R$503 million ($88.2 million) to infrastructure projects. These results reflect the challenges Sanepar faces in a changing regulatory environment.



Brazil's new sanitation framework aims to universalize water and sewage services by 2033. This goal creates both opportunities and pressures for companies like Sanepar.



The company's ability to manage costs while maintaining service quality remains crucial. Sanepar operates in a sector essential to public health and environmental protection. Balancing operational efficiency with necessary investments will be key to future success.

