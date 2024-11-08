Flydubai And Batik Air Announce Strategic Interline Agreement

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 08 November 2024: flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, and Batik Air Malaysia have announced today an interline agreement that will offer flydubai access to more than 40 destinations across Batik Air's via Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KUL).

The interline agreement will offer passengers seamless connectivity between the UAE, Malaysia and beyond as they explore new routes on the carriers' combined networks, offering the convenience of a single booking and through-checked baggage.

flydubai customers will have the opportunity to explore more than 40 destinations across Southeast Asia on the Batik Air network including Hanoi, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Osaka and Sydney. ​

In addition, Batik Air passengers will have the opportunity to travel conveniently to 38 destinations on flydubai's growing network across Africa, Central Asia, the Caucasus, Central and Southeast Europe as well as the GCC and the Middle East. This includes unique destinations such as Entebbe, Istanbul, Milan-Bergamo, Prague and Zagreb. ​

Commenting on the interline agreement, Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said:“we are pleased to add Batik Air to our growing list of partners, offering their passengers a smooth travel experience on a young and modern fleet, with our great service and enhanced cabin interior, as they explore our growing network. We look forward to offering our passengers more opportunities to explore Southeast Asia and beyond and we remain committed to creating free flows of trade and tourism and supporting Dubai's position as a thriving aviation hub.” ​ ​ ​

Batik Air Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Chandran Rama Muthy said that this agreement marks a significant step forward in expanding travel possibilities for valued passengers.

“By bringing together the networks of Batik Air and flydubai, we're not only making it easier for travellers to connect with new destinations, but we're also strengthening ties between Malaysia and a vast array of global locations. We're thrilled to offer our passengers this new level of connectivity with the quality and service they expect from Batik Air.”

Since February 2024, flydubai has been operating its daily services to Langkawi and Penang in Malaysia serving the market with its young and efficient fleet of 88 Boeing 737 aircraft. Passengers travelling with flydubai can enjoy a more personalised experience in Business Class featuring internationally-inspired menus, hours of immersive entertainment and comfortable seats while Economy Class passengers can expect optimised space and comfort.

flydubai currently operates flights to more than 125 destinations in 55 countries across Africa, Central Asia, the Caucasus, Central and Southeast Europe, the GCC and the Middle East, South Asia as well as Southeast Asia. The carrier has opened more than 90 new routes that did not previously have direct air links to Dubai or the UAE.

Interline flights between flydubai and Batik Air are now available for booking through the respective airline websites, and , as well as travel agents and online travel agencies.