Commercial Avenue To Participate In Cityscape Global 2024

DOHA: The Commercial Avenue, a Qatari company, is gearing up to participate in Cityscape Global 2024, which will be held in Riyadh from November 11 to 14, 2024.

This participation aims to strengthen its regional presence and expand partnerships following its recent achievements at Cityscape Qatar 2024.

The Commercial Avenue is the longest commercial development in the world built in a single phase, stretching over 8.5 kilometers. Located in the heart of Doha, it connects to key routes, including 22 February Street and the Sabah Al Ahmad street.

The project features mixed-use sectors such as residential units, offices, and retail spaces, along with essential services like large parking areas, electronic surveillance systems, and ongoing maintenance.

It aims to deliver a holistic shopping experience that balances quality and variety, solidifying its status as a top investment destination in

Qatar.

The Commercial Avenue in Qatar Set to Announce Strategic Partnership with Saudi Arabia's Al Saif Gallery

The Commercial Avenue in Qatar will soon unveil a strategic partnership with Al Saif Gallery, a leading Saudi Arabian retailer renowned for its extensive range of kitchenware and home appliances. The anticipated announcement, scheduled as part of an upcoming exhibition, highlights The Commercial Avenue's commitment to enhancing Qatar's retail landscape through high-profile collaborations.

This new agreement with The Commercial Avenue aligns with both parties' aspirations to elevate the shopping experience, providing a modern, integrated environment tailored to diverse customer needs.

The partnership is expected to open new horizons for retail in Qatar, reinforcing The Commercial Avenue's vision as a premier destination that supports Qatar's growing economy while offering consumers greater variety and convenience.

The Commercial Avenue made a significant impact at Cityscape Qatar 2024 (October 13-15) by signing four major agreements to advance its projects.

These included partnerships with Barwa Cooling for long-term cooling services, Nesto Group to open a hypermarket, and collaborations with Harley-Davidson Doha and Kate Real Estate to expand its residential and commercial offerings.

Participating in Cityscape Global offers The Commercial Avenue the opportunity to broaden its partnership network and introduce innovative projects.

This initiative reflects the company's commitment to sustainable development, aligning with Qatar's Vision 2030. Additionally, The Commercial Avenue aims to capitalize on Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, tapping into new opportunities within the Saudi market and supporting its regional growth strategy.