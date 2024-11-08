BJP Holds 'Parallel Assembly' After Being Marshalled Out Of House

The BJP MLA, Sham Lal Sharma, who acted as the Speaker, heard the members, who spoke against the resolution.

“The way our honorable members were marshalled out is the hooliganism. We had a lot of hopes with the Speaker because of his experience, but the way we were treated is unfortunate,” Pavan Gupta, a BJP MLA said in a parallel assembly, and condemned the actions within the House.

He added that the people are happy in Kashmir because of the peaceful situation that arose after the scrapping of Article 370.

“This is the real assembly, let's discuss public issues here,” MLA R S Pathania said, as per news agency KNO.

Several other MLAs also spoke on the occasion.

Chander Prakash Ganga, a BJP MLA termed the legislators, who brought the posters in the house as separatists.

Pertinently, the majority of legislators from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were marshalled out after they tried to storm into the well of house to demand the roll back of resolution passed on special status in Jammu and Kashmir. Later, the BJP MLAs staged walk out.

Almost 12 of the BJP MLAs were marshalled out of the house.

The Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather had told the marshalls not to allow them to enter in the house.

