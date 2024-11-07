No Initiative On Ukraine Can Be Pursued Without Ukraine EU

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The European Union reaffirms its unwavering determination to provide comprehensive assistance to Ukraine. At the same time, no initiative to end Russia's war against Ukraine can be implemented without Ukraine.

That's according to an EU statement issued at the regular meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna on Thursday, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"The EU remains steadfast in its support for Ukraine and reaffirms its unwavering commitment to providing continued multifaceted support to Ukraine and its people for as long as it takes and as intensely as needed, based on Ukraine's urgent needs," the statement reads.

It is emphasized that Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine is "an attack on a free and democratic Europe."

No decisions regarding Ukraine should be made without Ukraine -

"The EU will stand by Ukraine as it fights to retain its independence and sovereignty and regain its territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders. Through its defensive operations to diminish Russia's capacity to wage its war of aggression, Ukraine is exercising its inherent right to self-defence, in full accordance with international law and as enshrined in Article 51 of the UN Charter," the European Union said.

Along with this, the EU reiterated its "firm support for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in accordance with international law, including the UN Charter, and in line with the key principles and objectives of Ukraine's Peace Formula, with full respect for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity."

"We also stress that no initiative about Ukraine can be taken without Ukraine. The EU will remain closely involved in the matter and further joint international efforts," the statement said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky during his address at the European Political Community summit in Budapest on Thursday said Ukraine is grateful for all the support from its partners and open to any constructive ideas to achieve a just peace for the country. At the same time, he emphasized that it is Ukraine that should decide what should and should not be on the agenda for ending this war.