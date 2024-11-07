Senior US Officials Back To Mideast To Revive Ceasefire Talks

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 7 (KUNA) -- White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday that the United States continues its efforts aiming to deescalate the conflict in the Middle East and revive ceasefire negotiations.

Deputy Assistant to the President and Senior Adviser for and Amos Hochstein and National Security Council Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa Brett McGurk are travelling to the region to follow up on "a range of matters in the region and with Israeli counterparts," she said in a press gaggle.

The two White House officials are going to visit Israel "to engage on a range of issues, including Gaza, Lebanon, hostages, Iran, and border [broader] regional matters as well," Karine noted.

"Bill Burns, director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) will be in Cairo -- to engage with Egyptian counterparts on bilateral matters as well as the process to secure the release of hostage.

"CENTCOM commander, General Erik Kurilla, is traveling to the region to discuss regional defense and will visit Israel to engage with counterparts and US personnel," she added.

"In all of these engagements, -- the US will reaffirm its ironclad commitment to Israel's security, its warning against any further direct military attacks by Iran against Israel, and its support for de-escalation backed by deterrence in the region more broadly.

"And that's the engagements that you will see from this administration over the next couple of days," the WH press secretary added. (end)

