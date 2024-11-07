2 VDG's Slain In Kishtwar Encounter Rages In Sopore

Army said

said that two VDGs identified as Nazir Ahmad, son of Muhammad Khalil and Kuldeep Kumar, son of Amar Chand–both residents of Ohli, Kuntwara have been killed by the terrorists in Kishtwar.

They said that the duo would always go to Munzla Dhar (Adhwari) for grazing their cattle but today they didn't return.

They said parties fanned out to find them amid reports that they have been abducted and killed by the terrorists.

“We have received information that my brother along with Ahmad was abducted and killed by terrorists. They were VDGs and have gone for grazing cattle as usual,” Kumar's brother Prithvi said.

He said a massive search operation is on but the bodies of the deceased were not recovered so far.

Prithvi said his father Amar Chand died a week ago and the reports about his brother came as another big shock for the family.

Meanwhile, Kashmir Tigers, an offshoot of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfit, has claimed that they killed the VDGs. They also shared what they called were the pictures of the bodies of the deceased with their eyes blindfolded.

The outfit has shared a photograph of the two dead VDGs with a letter written in Urdu language.

In the letter purportedly written on the letter head of Kashmir Tiger, a warning has been issued to the people to desist from joining village defence groups.

The translated crux of the letter read,“Two active VDGs Kuldeep Kumar and Nazeer chased Mujahideens in the dense forests of Kishtwar area of Occupied Kashmir this morning. The Mujahideens of Kashmir Tigers ignored them but they (two VDGs) didn't give up the chase and came close. Mujahideens caught them. After they (two VDGs) confessed to all the crimes, both were executed. Mujahideens safely reached their hideout.”

The letter also had a warning for the people who joined as VDGs.

It read,“Our records are clear, we have not killed a common Hindu till date. We are fighting against the Indian Army. However, some ignorant people (naive and gullible) are joining the VDGs and becoming a tool of the Army. Such people should take a lesson from today's incident and they shouldn't be part of VDGs. Otherwise, they will also meet on the same date”.

The fresh attack comes at a time when J&K is witnessing spurt in attacks on non-J&K work force and encounters.

Meanwhile, National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah and vice president and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the gruesome killing of two VDGs in Kishtwar.

The leaders said that such acts of barbaric violence remain a significant impediment in achieving the long-lasting peace in J&K.“In this hour of grief, their thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased,” the NC wrote on X .

VDGs came into focus following a series of attacks by terrorists in Rajouri, Poonch, Reasi, Udhampur, Kathua and Doda districts in the Jammu region earlier this year that killed 22 people, including 11 security personnel and a VDG member.

According to the annual report of the home ministry for 2022-23, a total of 4,153 VDGs and 32,355 SPOs were engaged in Jammu and Kashmir in different responsibilities for the protection of civilians and anti-terrorists operations under the direct supervision of district superintendents of police or senior superintendents of police.

Encounter Rages In Sopore

Meanwhile a report from Sopore said

an encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Sopore area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district late Thursday.

The Army in a post on X said that a joint operation was launched by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in Panipura, Sopore, Baramulla, based on specific intelligence regarding the presence of terrorists.

“During the operation, suspicious activity was observed by the troops, and when challenged, the terrorists opened fire,” he said, adding that the security forces effectively retaliated.

He said that the operation is ongoing, with security forces continuing to monitor the situation.

