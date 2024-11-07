Argentine Beef Exports Hit 57-Year High In 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentina's beef has achieved a remarkable milestone in 2024. Exports have reached their highest level in 57 years. This surge comes despite the country's ongoing economic challenges.



The data reveals a complex story of dynamics and shifting consumer behavior. From January to September 2024, beef exports totaled 699,987 metric tons.



This volume generated revenue of $2,122 million. The figure represents a significant increase compared to previous years. It marks a turning point for Argentina's beef sector.



China remains the dominant buyer, accounting for nearly 70% of exports. Other key markets have shown growth as well. The United States increased imports by 46%.



Chile saw a 21% rise, while Israel's purchases grew by 11%. The export boom contrasts sharply with domestic consumption trends.







Beef consumption in Argentina has fallen to its lowest level in a century. Economic factors play a crucial role in this shift. High inflation and reduced purchasing power have forced many Argentinas to change their diets.



The government's policy changes have contributed to the export surge. Restrictions on beef exports have been lifted. This move has opened up new opportunities for producers and exporters.



It has allowed Argentina to reclaim its position as a major player in the global beef market. However, the export success comes with challenges. The industry faces high fixed costs and operational difficulties.



In short, exporters must maintain large volumes to offset these expenses. The sector also continues to pay export taxes, albeit at a reduced rate.

