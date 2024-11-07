عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Tarawneh, WHO Iraq Director Talk Health Cooperation

Tarawneh, WHO Iraq Director Talk Health Cooperation


11/7/2024 2:01:45 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Baghdad, November 7 (Petra)- Jordanian Ambassador to Iraq, Maher Salem Tarawneh, discussed ways to strengthen Jordan's health cooperation with the World Health Organization (WHO).
In a statement on Thursday, Jordanian Embassy in Bagdad stated Tarawneh discussed with the WHO Coordinating Director in Iraq, Karwan Osman Dezhei, means to enhance joint health collaboration.
The meeting also went over strengthening health cooperation under joint health programs that contribute to improving health situation.

MENAFN07112024000117011021ID1108862627


Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search