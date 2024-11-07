Tarawneh, WHO Iraq Director Talk Health Cooperation

Baghdad, November 7 (Petra)- Jordanian Ambassador to Iraq, Maher Salem Tarawneh, discussed ways to strengthen Jordan's cooperation with the World Health Organization (WHO).In a statement on Thursday, Jordanian Embassy in Bagdad stated Tarawneh discussed with the WHO Coordinating Director in Iraq, Karwan Osman Dezhei, means to enhance joint health collaboration.The meeting also went over strengthening health cooperation under joint health programs that contribute to improving health situation.

