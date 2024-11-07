Ukrainian-Made Armored Vehicle UAT-TISA Approved For Combat Use
11/7/2024 9:14:25 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ministry of Defense codified and approved for use in the armed forces the UAT-TISA armored vehicle made in Ukraine.
This was reported by the MoD press service, Ukrinform reports.
It is noted that this vehicle is suitable for a wide range of tasks, depending on additional gear and equipment
"UAT-TISA inherited the chassis of a proven off-road vehicle of one of the well-known car manufacturers, where a custom-made armored capsule was installed, protecting the crew from small-arms fire. The design of the armored capsule allows for installing a machine gun on the turret. The vehicle's mine protection withstands a detonation underneath the wheel and car bottom," the ministry noted.
The report added that the armored vehicle boasts a range of over 1,000 km, being highly dynamic, maneuverable across various terrains, and smooth in operation.
As Ukrinform reported earlier the Tavria combat module was allowed for use in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Photo: Ministry of Defense
