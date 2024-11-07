(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- dxFeed, a leading data solutions

and management provider

for the global industry, announced the addition of the New York Stock Exchange's ARCA data feed to its market data offerings. This addition significantly enhances

dxFeed's data delivery, particularly benefiting clients who trade U.S. exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

dxFeed Expands Market Data Offerings with NYSE's ARCA Book Feed

NYSE

Arca is the leading U.S. exchange for the listing and trading of ETFs and also trades more than 11,000 U.S.-listed securities. NYSE Arca has the most significant market share of traded volume, the greatest depth of liquidity and the narrowest quoted spreads across all U.S. ETFs.

With

ARCA Book, dxFeed customers will now have access to one of the most comprehensive order books in the U.S. market, essential for professional and retail ETFs traders.

"We are excited to introduce

ARCA Book to our data portfolio," said Oleg Solodukhin, CEO of dxFeed . "Our mission is to continuously improve the quality and depth of market data available to our clients. ARCA Book is a significant step in that direction, offering unparalleled access to liquidity in the U.S. market, especially for ETFs. With ARCA Book feed, dxFeed now covers more than 65% liquidity for US Equities Orderbooks from official exchanges, providing

an unprecedented depth of view into market depth with notable precision."

This new market data feed will be available to both

dxFeed's B2B and B2C clients. Notably, users of dxFeed Bookmap, a popular real-time trading platform, will now have access to nearly the full order book of the American markets. This will empower traders to make more informed decisions by providing a clearer view of market liquidity and depth.

By integrating

ARCA Book, dxFeed continues reinforcing its commitment to delivering high-quality, real-time market data. The expansion allows clients to optimize their trading strategies with richer insights, enhancing their overall trading experience.

About dxFeed

dxFeed is a leading

market data services provider and

calculation agent for the capital markets industry. According to the WatersTechnology 2024 IMD & IRD awards honors, it's the Best Reference Data Managed Service . The Sell-Side Technology Awards 2023 named the firm the Best Infrastructure Provide r . dxFeed focuses primarily on delivering financial information and services to buy- and sell-side institutions in global markets, both traditional and crypto. That includes brokerages, prop traders, exchanges, individuals (traders, quants, and portfolio managers), and academia (educational institutions and researchers).

Contact dxFeed:

Kate Zapekina, +1 201-685-9280, [email protected]



SOURCE dxFeed

