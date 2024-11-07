عربي


Six Killed In Separate Road Accidents In J & K

11/7/2024 5:08:43 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Six people died in separate road accidents in Jammu and Kashmir's on Thursday, officials said.

Four people, including a minor, died and two others were injured when a vehicle skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Thursday, officials said.

An SUV skidded off the road, rolled down a hill, and plunged into a deep gorge in the Ganjote area of Mahore after the driver lost its control, they said.

Three people died on the spot, while three others sustained injuries and were rushed to a hospital, they said.

After receiving first aid, the injured were referred to the district hospital in Reasi, where one of three injured also succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased were identified as 40-year-old Manzoor Ahmed (a teacher), his 10-year-old daughter Ulfat Jan, 42-year-old Ghulam Mohi ud Din and his 28-year-old son Bashir Ahmed - all residents of the Mahore tehsil.

An 8-year old girl was crushed to death by speedy Tipper in Banali Boniyar area of North Kashmir's Baramulla district on Thursday.

Reports said that a minor girl identified as Rafiya Mushtaq a resident of Banali Boniyar was on way to school when a speedy tipper crushed her in Banali resulting her to on spot death.

The police has been registered a case in this regard for further investigations.

Meanwhile, a man lost his life after being hit by a speedy tipper near Zafron Colony area of Pantha Chowk in Srinagar on Thursday, officials said.

An official said that a middle-aged man, riding a scooty bearing registration number JK05A-9747 was injured, after being hit by a speedy tipper vehicle near Khubani departmental store of
Zaffron Colony, Pantha Chowk.

He has been identified as Abdul Rashid Dar, son of Abdul Khaliq Dar, a resident of Achanambal Zaffron Colony.

He said the man was shifted to SDH Pampore, where he was declared brought dead on arrival.

Police have taken up investigation in this regard.

Kashmir Observer

