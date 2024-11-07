'Send My Drugs Back!' Youtuber Ashish Chanchalani's Video Draws Reaction From Delhi Police Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani recently shared a real-life incident in which he received a fake call from scammers who threatened him after claiming that they had a drug package in his name. Delhi and Gurugram Police have also shared the on their Instagram accounts to spread awareness of scam call .

In the video, Chanchlani said that he received a call from people who pretended to be from FedEx , a and logistics firm and Delhi Police.

Initially, he was informed about a drug parcel in his name and was urged to file a complaint with the police. When he agreed to file a police complaint, the call was immediately redirected to another person, who presented himself as a Delhi Police official. However, he got suspicious about the call when“the Delhi Police official spoke in English with South Indian accent”.

“I was asking questions in Hindi and they were responding in English,” Chanchlani said in the video, shared on Instagram.

Later, the impersonator asked Chanchlani to file a police complaint on a video call to escape legal action. After realising that the call was a scam, Chanchlani decided to trick the scammers and said that the parcel belonged to him and he wanted it back.

“Send me my drugs back. Your company's service is very poor. Send my package back,” Chanchlani recalled telling the scammers this in the video. Later, the YouTube narrated how he continued fooling the scammers by reciting 'Kabir ke Dohe' when was asked about his address.

Delhi Police reshared Ashish Chanchlani's video on Instagram and wrote,“Don't fall prey to such misrepresentations. Just play like Ashish Chanchlani. Stay Alert-Stay safe.”

The video garnered a massive response on social media, where netizens applauded the initiative and concluded that the scammers chose the wrong guy for fraud.

“Scammer k sath scam krdiya [sic],” an Instagram user commented on the video.

“Aisi video public place mein projector laga ke seen karwaye awareness honi chaiye [sic],” commented another user on the post.

A social media user shared his own experience of scam call and wrote,“Same thing happened with me he connected with me Andheri Police station and call was picked by SI Bhavesh Patil after telling him situation I asked Him with whom i am talking with He behaved weirdly and said btaya naa aapko IPS Bhavesh Patil hahaha, [sic]”