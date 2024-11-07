Global chip market reaches record high in September of USD55.3B

(MENAFN) The global chip market reached a record high in September, with monthly sales hitting USD55.3 billion, marking a 4.1 percent increase from the previous month, according to the Industry Association (SIA). This achievement was part of a broader upward trend, as global chip sales for the third quarter of the year saw a 23.2 percent year-on-year increase, totaling USD166 billion. Quarter-on-quarter, sales rose by 10.7 percent, reflecting the largest quarterly growth in the chip market since 2016.



The surge in global chip sales in September was largely driven by strong performance in the Americas, where sales rose by 46.3 percent year-on-year. China followed with a 22.9 percent increase, while the Asia Pacific and other regions saw a growth of 18.4 percent. In contrast, Japan's chip sales grew by a more modest 7.7 percent, though still positive, and the region experienced a decline in sales, with an 8.2 percent drop year-on-year.



The SIA's data also highlighted regional gains in monthly chip sales, with Japan posting the highest monthly growth at 5.3 percent. Other regions saw significant increases as well, including the Asia Pacific/other regions at 4.5 percent, the Americas at 4.1 percent, Europe at 4 percent, and China at 3.6 percent. These figures underscore a widespread recovery in the global chip market, with various regions contributing to the overall growth.



The robust performance of the chip market, particularly in the third quarter, indicates a strong recovery and continued demand across key global regions. Despite some regional declines, the overall trend shows an expanding market for semiconductors, with a diverse set of countries driving the growth.

