Finance Minister Highlights Progress Made In NDS3 Goals

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

DOHA: of Finance H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari underscored that achieving the goals of Qatar's National Development Strategy (NDS3) by 2030 is both realistic and well underway.

This came in His Excellency's speech at a panel discussion titled“The Role of the Middle East in the Global Economy” during the UBS Finance Summit, which is being held in Doha on November 6 and 7.

Minister Al Kuwari highlighted that since the launch of the Qatar National Vision in 2008 and the implementation of the first development strategies, significant progress has been made. The non-oil GDP has doubled, and many new economic sectors have emerged. The strategy outlines seven key goals, including financial sustainability and the creation of a future-ready workforce, with detailed plans for major economic sectors such as logistics and digital services. The business and investment environment has seen substantial improvements in recent years, reflected in Qatar's rise to 11th place in the“Global Competitiveness Index” by the International Institute for Management Development (IMD) in Switzerland.

In his speech, Minister of Finance emphasised the various incentives introduced to attract investments, stating:“Policies such as the option for 100 percent foreign ownership and a range of incentives have been instrumental in attracting investments, particularly in industrial zones and free zones. Despite the ongoing challenges, indicators show positive progress on the path of economic development.”