Trump Vowed To Be A 'Dictator' On Day One. So What Will He Do?

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Trying to predict what Donald will do during a second term in office is a fool's errand.

It is all the more challenging considering Trump has prioritized winning re-election far more than discussing a detailed policy agenda. In many ways, Kamala Harris had the same strategy of maintaining an ambiguous policy agenda, though to obviously lesser success.

With that said, Trump comes back to the White House after not only four years of a prior tenure in the Oval Office, but also an additional four years since leaving office. These many years in the public eye may not tell us exactly what he will do, but they do give us an indication of his priorities.

Trump's ambiguous policy agenda

Many point to Trump's policy agenda as lacking both consistency and coherence.

On one hand, he has touted his Supreme Court nominees for overturning Roe v Wade. On the other, he shied away from talking about abortion on the campaign trail and encouraged fellow Republicans not to legislate conservative restrictions.

On one hand, many of his top advisors from his first term in office wrote the exceedingly conservative and controversial Project 2025 manifesto . On the other, he has distanced himself from it and the people who wrote it, saying he had never even read the document.

And on one hand, Elon Musk, one of Trump's biggest supporters and financial backers, has claimed he could cut the size of government, government spending and even a number of federal agencies. On the other hand, most economists have said the Trump campaign's economic agenda would dramatically expand the federal deficit more than Harris' proposed policies.

It should be noted, however, there definitely is one area where Trump has never wavered: trade.