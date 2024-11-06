Gov't Launches Dialogue Sessions To Enhance Media Landscape

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The is launching a series of dialogue sessions aimed at enhancing the Kingdom's landscape, focusing on strengthening the tools and effectiveness of national media, of Government Communications and government spokesperson Mohammad Momani said on Wednesday.

Speaking during a meeting with English-language journalists and content producers from various local media outlets at the Prime Ministry, Momani said that the initiative is part of a broader effort to align with the Kingdom's political, economic, and administrative modernisation goals.

He also highlighted the crucial role of English-language media in conveying Jordan's message to the world and reinforcing the Kingdom's steadfast political positions.

The minister also stressed the need for greater efforts to communicate Jordan's key messages in multiple languages, which is essential for enhancing the Kingdom's political presence and promoting its economic and tourism initiatives internationally.

Momani assured participants of the government's openness to input from media professionals, particularly from those in the English-language media sector.

He also announced plans to connect English-language content providers with international media outlets to expand access to reliable English-language news sources.

Journalists and content creators at the meeting shared insights into their work and discussed the challenges they face, expressing appreciation for this initial meeting.

Participants also stressed the need for specialised journalists in the English-language sections of official media, calling for an increase in English-language broadcasts.

They also recommended enhancing the flow of information from official spokespersons in English, which would help produce news in multiple languages and expand Jordan's global outreach.