Spectral AI Announces 2024 Third Quarter Financial Results

DALLAS, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectral AI, (Nasdaq: MDAI) (“Spectral AI” or the“Company”) , an artificial intelligence (AI) company focused on medical diagnostics for faster and more accurate treatment decisions in wound care, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 (“Q3 2024”) and provided an update on ongoing activities to commercialize its proprietary, AI-driven DeepView® System for burn indication (“DeepView AI®-Burn”).

Dr. J. Michael DiMaio, the Company's Founder and recently appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors, said,“My confidence in the potential of DeepView AI®-Burn to change the standard of care in burn wound assessment and improve patient outcomes has never been greater. We achieved a critical clinical milestone with the announcement of last patient out at our U.S. Burn Pivotal Study and remain on schedule for our De Novo submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) in the second quarter of 2025 for the use of DeepView AI®-Burn in burn centers. We are prioritizing our regulatory pathways for burn, fortifying our long-standing relationships with U.S. Government agencies, developing strategic partnerships that can expand our global reach, and capitalizing on the platform nature of our proprietary technology to pursue additional pipeline applications. We are fortunate to have the support of a team of dedicated professionals, an engaged and committed management team and Board, and $150 million of non-dilutive U.S. Government funding to advance our technology towards commercialization. We look forward to our future with great confidence.”

DeepView AI ® -Burn Highlights



Final group of burn center patients in U.S. Burn Pivotal Study completed clinical visits, with top line study results expected in December 2024.

Received a new award of over $850,000 from the Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium (“MTEC”) to support the ongoing development of DeepView SnapShot® M, the Company's handheld predictive burn wound healing device targeted for use in battlefield assessment. Total non-dilutive U.S. Government funding for DeepView SnapShot® M now exceeds $7.0 million. Completion of a proof-of-concept module for the Company's wound measurement technology that calculates the total body surface area (“TBSA”) of a burn. This technology provides an accurate, and standardized measurement that the Company believes is a significant improvement over current wound size measurement technology and can improve patient treatment decisions.



Upcoming Milestones



Top line results from U.S. Burn Pivotal Study Expected Q4 2024 U.S. FDA submission for the use of DeepView AI®-Burn in burn centers in Q2 2025

Plan to Spin-Off Spectral IP Subsidiary

On November 6, 2024, the Company announced its intent to spin-off its Spectral IP, Inc. subsidiary (“Spectral IP”) to continue to seek ways to maximize shareholder value. The Company anticipates that the transaction will be in the form of a stock distribution to its shareholders of Spectral IP, which will become a new, independent publicly-traded company.

Q3 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS OVERVIEW

All comparisons are to the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 (“Q3 2023”) unless otherwise stated.

Research and Development Revenue1

Research & Development Revenue for Q3 2024 rose 138% to $8.2 million from $3.4 million, primarily reflecting an increased level of work on the Company's Project BioShield (PBS) contract with BARDA, and awards and work performed on other U.S. Government contracts.

Gross Margin

Gross margin for Q3 2024 improved to 44.9% from 42.8%, reflecting increased development activity and higher Research and Development revenue.

General & Administrative Expense

General & administrative expenses in Q3 2024 declined to $4.6 million, or 55.7% of revenue, from $5.6 million, or 163.9% of revenue. This was driven primarily by an approximately $1.0 million reduction in non-revenue generating research and development activities associated with the Company's strategic shift to a larger focus on advancing the BARDA PBS contract.

Operating Loss

Operating loss narrowed to $(0.9) million from $(4.2) million, reflecting higher Research and Development revenue, improved gross margin, and reduced operating costs.

Net Loss

Net loss for Q3 2024 was $(1.5) million, or $(0.08) per share, compared to a net loss of $(10.6) million, or $(0.77) per share. Net loss in Q3 2024 included $1.1 million in borrowing related costs as compared to no such costs in the prior year period. Net loss in Q3 2023 included, among other items, $7.6 million in non-recurring transaction costs associated with the September 2023 consummation of the Company's business combination and Nasdaq listing.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA loss for Q3 2024 was $(0.7) million compared to a loss of $(3.9) million.

Financial Condition

As of September 30, 2024, the Company had $3.7 million in cash, short-term notes payable of $5.0 million, and $1.0 million of long-term debt relating to Spectral IP. Cash at September 30, 2024 included $0.9 million in Spectral IP.

2024 Guidance

The Company reiterates its revenue guidance of approximately $28.0 million for FY 2024.

CONFERENCE CALL

The Company will host a conference call today at 5:00 pm Eastern Time to discuss these results.

Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial:



833-630-1956 – U.S. 412-317-1837 – International

A simultaneous webcast of the call may be accessed online from the Events & Presentations section of the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at .

About Spectral AI

Spectral AI, Inc. is a Dallas-based predictive AI company focused on medical diagnostics for faster and more accurate treatment decisions in wound care, with initial applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers. The Company is working to revolutionize the management of wound care by“Seeing the Unknown®” with its DeepView® System. DeepView is a predictive device that offers clinicians an objective and immediate assessment of a wound's healing potential prior to treatment or other medical intervention. With algorithm-driven results and a goal of exceeding the current standard of care in the future, DeepView is expected to provide faster and more accurate treatment insight towards value care by improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs. For more information about DeepView, visit .

