Inogen Alliance Presents At COP29 In Azerbaijan

November 6, 2024 /3BL/ - We are pleased to announce that Inogen Alliance will have a presence at COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, marking the second time we will have a global delegation involved in COP with seven Associate companies. Our team attending and presenting includes our local Associate, Sustainera Solutions with Ilkin Hajiyev and team, who has been involved since it was announced that Baku would be the next location. They have been working in collaboration with AzerSun Holding as an official sponsor of COP29 consulting on sustainability topics and events. We also have Associates attending and presenting from Antea Brasil, Hilton Lucio; Antea Group USA and President of Inogen Alliance, Angelique Dickson; Antea Group UK, Alex Ferguson; denxpert, Robert Szucs-Winkler; Integral Consult Egypt, Amr Osama Abdel-Aziz; and Tonkin + Taylor New Zealand, Brett Ogilvie and Paddy Pringle. Our Associate Amr from Integral Consult has been involved with an official role in negotiations for 19 years, and will be serving as Advisor to the Minister of Environment of Egypt with a role in negotiations.

COP29 Side Events

Inogen Alliance will have visibility and presence in four Green Zone events and one Blue Zone event in collaboration with AzerSun Holdings sponsorship, solidifying our role in key COP29 discussions. Sustainera Solutions have secured co-organization roles for key events, including panel discussions and workshops.

Blue Zone events:

WATER RESILIENCE AND CLIMATE CHANGE. IMPACTS ON AGRICULTURE, INFRASTRUCUTRE AND BUSINESS CONTINUITY, 19 November, 12:00 – 13:00, Blue Zone, Event Hall TBC

The upcoming side-event will foster meaningful discussions and in-depth dialogue among a range of stakeholders, including the private sector, international organizations, and subject matter experts, all focused on practical approaches to water management and the impacts of climate change on agriculture. This panel, in collaboration with INOGEN Alliance Associates, will delve into actionable strategies for ensuring business continuity and water resilience, especially in agriculture and infrastructure sectors. With extensive global experience, INOGEN Alliance brings valuable insights to this discussion; our Source Vulnerability Assessment (SVA), which has assessed water source vulnerabilities across diverse sectors worldwide, provides a credible basis for understanding and mitigating climate risks. This SVA framework, designed to evaluate the effects of climate change on water resources-from supply chains to distribution networks-has been applied in over 800 locations globally. Through practical case studies and proven results, we will illustrate how businesses can proactively address water resource vulnerabilities, highlighting the collaborative actions needed from both governmental bodies and private enterprises to secure resilient water management systems.

Panelists include:



Nail Mehrabova (Advisor to Azersun board on Strategy and Sustainable Business Development)

Hilton Lucio (CEO of Antea Group Brazil)

Alicia Fantozzi (CEO of Regen & Vorterro Technology) Brian Ingram (Managing Partner of Alpha Green)

Moderated by:

Ilkin Hajiyev (Director of Sustainera Solutions)

Green Zone events:

EMPOWERING THE TRANSITION: FINANCING TOMORROW'S ENERGY TODAY, 15 November, 10:00 – 11:00, Green Zone, Energy Room

As the energy transition touches all facets of economies and societies, it requires a systemic approach to ensure everyone is part of the discussion and no one is left behind. New sources of energy and new ways of distributing energy, supported by applications such as digitalization, artificial intelligence, and innovative business models, introduced new participants to the energy system who can actively contribute to the transition.

Our panelist speakers include:



Mr. Mehmet Savash Uzan (CEO of AzerSun Holding)

Dr. Amr Abdel-Aziz (Advisor to the Minister of Environment of Egypt, Integral Consult, member of Inogen Alliance)

Dr. Brett Ogilvie (Executive Leader at Tonkin & Taylor, member of Inogen Alliance)

Mr. Alex Ferguson (CEO of Antea Group UK, member of Inogen Alliance) Ms. Sharaf Asgarova (Renewables Expert)

Moderated by:

Ms. Angelique Dickson (President of Inogen Alliance)

AI and Emerging Technologies: Empowering a Sustainable Future Through Innovatio, 16 November 2024 / 12:00-13:00 / Green Zone, Water Event Hall

This panel will delve into the transformative role of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies in tackling climate challenges and advancing global sustainability. As technology reshapes how businesses, governments, and individuals approach responsible resource management, the discussion will focus on AI's unparalleled potential to drive resource efficiency, minimize waste, and accelerate the shift to a low-carbon economy.

Azersun is taking a major step forward in sustainability-driven innovation with the launch of two groundbreaking AI-powered platforms, developed in partnership with FABA International. These separate solutions-Eco19 for Individual and Eco19 for Enterprise-are designed to empower users to optimize resource allocation, reduce waste, and embrace a circular economy. This dual launch represents the next evolution in sustainability technology, illustrating how advanced AI can turn data into actionable strategies that reduce environmental impact and support responsible consumption.

Keynote speech:

Ms. Shoba Viswanath (Viswanath Consulting LLC)

Speakers include:



Mr. Ilkin Haji (Founder & Executive Director - Sustainera Solutions, member of Inogen Alliance) Fidan Tofidi ( Director at the Central Bank of Azerbaycan/ technology and innovations expert)

Enablers of Future Sustainability: Nurturing Climate Champions for Climate Action, 18 November, 10:00 – 11:00, Green zone, Universe Conference Room

Based on the Brundtland Commission's definition of sustainable development-"meeting the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs"-this programme focuses on cultivating a climate-resilient future generation starting from Early Childhood Development (ECD) level. By empowering children through inclusive education, especially those from disadvantaged and rural backgrounds, the event will prompt discussions around strategies to reduce disparities in access to education and foster a generation ready to take meaningful climate action.

Panelist speakers include:



Hilton Lucio (CEO of ANTEA Brazil, member of Inogen Alliance)

Zohre Khalilzad (Food and Oil General Director at AzerSun Holding) Gwendolyn Burchell (Founder of UAFA)

Moderated by:

Narmina Aliyeva (Sustainability Officer at Sustainera Solutions, member of Inogen Alliance)

From Consumerism to Circularity: Addressing Overconsumption through Resource Efficiency and Climate Action, 21 November, 10:00 – 11:00, Green Zone, Universe Conference Room

The programme will dive in the interconnected challenges of overconsumption and consumeristic behaviour, as well as how they contribute to resource depletion and environmental deterioration. By tackling these challenges, the event will demonstrate how lowering overconsumption patterns may not only reduce environmental impact, but also accelerate the transition to circular economy. It will explore how promoting sustainable consumption patterns and resource efficiency can speed up global climate change mitigation efforts.

Panelists Include:



Ali Mammadov (Factory Director at AKKIK)

Gulnara Aslanbayli (Director of AMCHAM) Shirin Jamalli (Founder of ALMET Holding)

Moderated by:

Murad Huseynov (Sustainability Lead at Sustainera Solutions, member of Inogen Alliance)

Negotiations Role

Dr. Abdel-Aziz has been extensively involved in the negotiations process since 2015 and was a senior advisor to COP27 presidency leading on mitigation and transparency issues. He is also the advisor to the Egyptian Minister of Environment on climate change issues since 2014. Dr. Abdel-Aziz is currently the co-chair of Sharm El Sheikh Mitigation Ambition and Implementation Work Program under the Paris Agreement. He was also the Like-Minded Group of Developing Countries transparency coordinator during the negotiations of the Modalities, Procedures and Guidelines of the Enhanced Transparency Framework of the Paris Agreement.

Dr. Abdel-Aziz is a member of the Methodologies Panel of the CDM Executive Board since 2005 and a member of the Methodologies Expert Panel of Article 6.4. Moreover, he was a lead author for the IPCC WGIII AR5 report (Industry chapter, waste section), IPCC WGIII AR6 report (Emissions drivers and trends), and the 2019 refinement for the IPCC 2006 Guidelines. He is an expert in emissions projections with UNFCCC and a lead reviewer for reviewing Annex I Parties national communications, biennial reports and GHG inventories and has also led technical analysis teams for non-Annex I Parties BUR.

COP29 Local Support

Sustainera Solutions has been actively engaged in preparing for COP29, starting with a comprehensive COP29 readiness assessment conducted by our research and analytics team in collaboration with the COP29 operating company. This assessment evaluated the sustainability maturity levels of various governmental entities and agencies, providing an in-depth examination of their current status and offering recommendations on better integration of sustainability into policymaking. One key outcome of this report was that the subsequent thematic agenda of COP29 was influenced by Sustainera's materiality analysis. Additionally, some of our recommendations, such as initiating a national pledge to foster public-private partnerships, were implemented.

COP29 Trainings

Our sustainability and ESG experts have also contributed significantly by conducting multiple trainings for the volunteers at COP29. These sessions focused on inclusivity, social sustainability, and environmental sustainability, benefiting around 2,000 volunteers. We also developed extensive online training materials that cover topics like the basics of sustainability, COP29's inclusivity efforts, and more. This course, integrated into the COP29 LMS system, is available for free to the public, ensuring widespread access to vital sustainability education.

COP29 Business Support

In addition to our COP29 readiness efforts, Sustainera is actively supporting several major companies with their presence and visibility during the event. Our team plays a vital role in drafting event agendas, revising communication materials, and conducting stakeholder mapping to ensure effective engagement throughout the conference. We also focus on narrative development, creating impactful visitor experiences for company pavilions, and aligning them with COP29 themes. By providing these services, we enable businesses to present their sustainability commitments, foster meaningful dialogues with stakeholders, and highlight their contributions toward achieving sustainability goals during this global event.

Watch for more to come from our global team in attendance as COP20 unfolds. You can find previous insights and perspectives from COP28 with our team here.

