عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Freddy's Honors Veterans With Free Combo Meal Cards


11/6/2024 1:45:53 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WICHITA, Kan., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers® will honor our nation's Veterans and current military personnel on Veterans Day, Monday, November 11, 2024 with a free Freddy's combo meal card that is suitable for any combo meal. No purchase is necessary to receive this special offer. Cards may be redeemed through December 31, 2024.

SOURCE Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Continue Reading

Freddy's is offering veterans and current military personnel a free combo meal card for Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2024.

Post thi
Freddy
Freddy's is offering veterans and current military personnel a free combo meal card on Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN06112024003732001241ID1108857865


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search