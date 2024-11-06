Freddy's Honors Veterans With Free Combo Meal Cards
WICHITA, Kan., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers® will honor our nation's Veterans and current military personnel on Veterans Day, Monday, November 11, 2024 with a free Freddy's combo meal card that is suitable for any combo meal. No purchase is necessary to receive this special offer. Cards may be redeemed through December 31, 2024.
