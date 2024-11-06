Freddy's Honors Veterans With Free Combo Meal Cards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WICHITA, Kan., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers® will honor our nation's Veterans and current military personnel on Veterans Day, Monday, November 11, 2024 with a free Freddy's combo meal card that is suitable for any combo meal. No purchase is necessary to receive this special offer. Cards may be redeemed through December 31, 2024.

SOURCE Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

