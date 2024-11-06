Ukrgasvydobuvannya's Rent Payments Exceed UAH 18B Over 10 Months

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In January-October 2024, Ukrgasvydobuvannya JSC transferred UAH 18.04 billion in rent payments to the consolidated budget.

The relevant statement was made by the company's press service , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Ukrgasvydobuvannya JSC, which is part of Naftogaz Group, transferred UAH 18.04 billion worth of rent payments to the consolidated budget in January-October 2024,” the report states.

A total of UAH 902 million (or 5% of the above sum) was directed to the local and regional budgets in the areas, where the company conducts its hydrocarbon production operations.

In particular, the Kharkiv region received UAH 469 million worth of rent payments, Poltava region – UAH 359.6 million, Lviv region – UAH 35.9 million, Dnipropetrovsk region – UAH 17.5 million, and other regions – UAH 20 million.

A reminder that Ukrgasvydobuvannya JSC transferred UAH 23.8 billion in rent payments to various-level budgets in 2023.

