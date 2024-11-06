Russian energy shipments to Hungary reaches historic high

(MENAFN) Hungary has imported a record 6.2 billion cubic meters of natural from Russia in 2024 through the TurkStream pipeline, according to the country’s foreign minister, Peter Szijjarto. This marks the largest volume of Russian gas supplied to Hungary in a single year.



Szijjarto made the announcement following talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the II Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security. During their meeting, the two ministers discussed cooperation between Hungary and Russia, with Szijjarto emphasizing that the TurkStream pipeline, which runs from Russia to Türkiye and then to Greece, guarantees Hungary's energy security.



Despite European Union sanctions on Russia and disruptions to other major gas supplies, such as the Nord Stream pipeline sabotage, Hungary continues to rely heavily on Russian gas. The TurkStream pipeline, along with a transit route through Ukraine, remains one of the few remaining conduits for Russian gas to reach central and southern Europe. Hungary receives over half of its gas from Russia under a long-term contract signed with Gazprom in 2021.



Hungary has voiced strong opposition to EU plans to phase out Russian gas by 2028, calling the proposal politically driven and detrimental to the country’s energy security. Szijjarto has even warned that Hungary could veto further EU sanctions on Russia if they threaten the nation’s energy supply.

