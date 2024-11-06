Israeli military intercepts drones launched from Iraq towards Eilat

(MENAFN) On Tuesday night, two drones launched from Iraq towards Israel's Red Sea city of Eilat were intercepted by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), as confirmed in an official statement. The drones triggered warning sirens in both Eilat and at the Timna mines, located in the Arava region of southern Israel. The authorities acted quickly, and the drones were successfully neutralized before they could cause any harm or damage.



According to the IDF, the Israeli Air Force intercepted the first unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) as it infiltrated Israeli airspace over the Arava region from the east. A second UAV, which was also launched from the east, was intercepted by the Air Force before it could enter Israeli territory. Both interceptions were carried out without any reported casualties, and the immediate threat was neutralized, although the full extent of the potential damage the drones could have caused remains unclear.



The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a militant group, quickly claimed responsibility for the attack. The group stated that it had targeted a "vital site" in Eilat, though no further details were provided regarding the specific location or the nature of the intended target. Despite the group's claim, there were no reports of damage or injuries from the attack, suggesting that Israel's defense systems were able to effectively neutralize the threat.



This drone attack is a notable escalation in the use of unmanned aerial vehicles in regional conflicts and highlights the increasing concerns over the security of Israeli territories. Although the immediate risk was averted, the incident serves as a reminder of the vulnerability of critical infrastructure and the growing use of drones in modern warfare. The IDF's swift response reflects the ongoing state of heightened security in the region, with Israel continuing to monitor and address threats that may arise from neighboring states and militant groups.

