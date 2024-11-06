NATO Chief Congratulates Trump On Elections Victory

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Nov 6 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Mark Rutte congratulated Donald on his election as President of the United States in a phone call on Wednesday.

Rutte said in a statement that he is looking forward to working with Trump again "to advance peace through strength through NATO."

He added that "through NATO, the United States has 31 friends and allies who help advance and strengthen its interests and keep Americans safe," emphasizing that countries together represent half of the world's economic power as well as half of the world's military power.

The NATO Secretary General also noted that the Alliance faces an increasing number of global challenges, ranging from "a more aggressive Russia," to terrorism, to strategic competition with China, as well as the growing alignment between China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran.

Rutte affirmed that "Working together through NATO helps deter aggression, protect our collective security, and support our economies."

He praised President-elect Trump, stating that he "demonstrated strong US leadership during his first term in office - a term that turned the tide on European defense spending, improved transatlantic burden-sharing, and strengthened the Alliance's capabilities."

Rutte also confirmed that Trump would be welcomed by a stronger, larger, and more united Alliance when he officially takes office on January 20, stressing that efforts must continue to preserve peace and prosperity across North America and Europe. (end)

