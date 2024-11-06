Ten UK NGOs express solidarity with Palestine Action group

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, ten non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in the UK issued a joint statement expressing solidarity with Palestine Action, a group that has been protesting at the factories and offices of Elbit Systems, a global defense technology company. These protests target Elbit's involvement in supplying arms to Israel, which are reportedly being used in the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Among the supporting NGOs are Black Lives Matter UK, Just Stop Oil, CAGE International, and Free Prisoners, all of which acknowledged that Palestine Action’s actions have cost Elbit Systems tens of millions of pounds in losses over the past year.



The NGOs emphasized that any actions which disrupt the weapons supply chain to Israel are morally justified, especially in light of the violence in Gaza. They affirmed that direct action, which Palestine Action has been engaged in, is now more crucial than ever in challenging the flow of arms used in what they describe as genocide against Palestinians. As Israel's military actions in Gaza intensify, Palestine Action has increased its own activities, drawing attention to the ongoing humanitarian crisis.



The NGOs also criticized the backlash Palestine Action has faced, particularly from the Zionist lobby, which has attempted to suppress the group's efforts. Documents have revealed how Elbit Systems and the Israeli government have exerted pressure on British authorities, including the police, Crown Prosecution Service, and government ministers, to crack down on the group and to push for its potential ban. This has led to heightened persecution of Palestine Action activists, including regular police raids and harassment.



Despite these challenges, the NGOs highlighted that Palestine Action remains undeterred, with some of its activists facing legal battles and imprisonment. As of now, the group has 16 political prisoners in the UK, with 11 of them still awaiting trial. The statement concluded by reaffirming their full support for Palestine Action, calling on individuals of conscience to stand in solidarity with the group and its fight for Palestinian liberation.

MENAFN06112024000045015839ID1108855703