Sweden Donates Two Aid Packages To Ministry Of Internal Affairs

Sweden has handed over two aid packages totaling almost EUR 9 million to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

Swedish for Civil Defense Carl-Oskar Bohlin said this at a briefing following a meeting with Ukrainian Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“I am very pleased to announce the provision of two packages of civilian assistance. We are transferring aid worth about 9 million euros. First, the Swedish Coast Guard will transfer two vessels along with various equipment to strengthen maritime security,” he said.

The second aid package will include the transfer of about 40,000 protective respirator masks to the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs, he said.

Bohlin added that the visit of the Swedish delegation to Kyiv emphasizes Sweden's commitment to provide support to Ukraine for as needed.

Klymenko conveyed Ukraine's gratitude to the Swedish Minister for Civil Defense for the country's assistance. He further stated that Sweden's political support for Ukraine's path to EU and NATO membership is also of significant importance to Ukraine.

In addition, the Minister of Internal Affairs said that the meeting resulted in the signing of a joint statement of intent between their respective agencies.

Klymenko noted that this document is evidence of their common desire to develop a productive partnership and integrate efforts to overcome security threats.

“We have a long-standing cooperation with the Swedish side, particularly in the area of demining, and we really appreciate their contribution to strengthening the capabilities of our pyrotechnics. The State Emergency Service, the State Border Guard Service, and the National Police interact with contractors subordinate to the Swedish Ministry of Defense, the Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency, and the Coast Guard. We hope that this cooperation will only strengthen in the future,” Klymenko said.

Photo: Oleksandr Klymenko