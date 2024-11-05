OSCE PA Observation Mission To U.S. Elections“Largest In History” - Member

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The observation mission of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly to the presidential election in the United States of America is the largest in history.

That's according to Pavlo Frolov, member of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee, who spoke in a comment to Ukrinform.

"Ukrainian lawmakers are in the United States as international election observers as part of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly. Currently, the largest mission in the entire history of the Assembly is here," he said.

Frolov explained that Ukrainians neither elect nor comment on which presidential candidate is better as "this is exclusively an internal affair of the Americans", only observing the election process.

"Ukrainian authorities and the Verkhovna Rada will cooperate with the U.S. President elected by the American people and legislature elected exclusively by the American people," the lawmaker emphasized.

"We observed queues at the opening of polling stations, a lot of Americans go to the polls. The situation is absolutely calm, everyone is smiling and casting their votes," said Frolov.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the presidential elections in the USA is held on November 5, 2024.