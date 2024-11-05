Kuwait Air Force Commander Commends Ties With Italy

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 5 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Air Force Commander Brigadier General Pilot Mohammad Al-Hamdan extolled on Tuesday deep-rooted military relations with Italy.

Al-Hamdan made the statement to KUNA on the sidelines of a ceremony held by the Embassy on Italy's National Unity and Day, in the presence of Undersecretary of Defense Dr. Abdullah Meshal Al-Sabah, and a number of heads of missions and dignitaries.

Common military cooperation between the two sides includes exercises on air force military techniques and equipment, in addition to reciprocal courses on relevant fields, he said.

It also covers e-wars, and means of combating them, along with several military fields aiming to raise readiness of Kuwaiti-Italian forces, he noted.

Meanwhile, Italian Defense Attache, Col. Michele Rega said November 4th, holds deep historical significance for "our nation."

"We look back on the events of 1918, when Italy's victory in World War l marked the end of a long journey toward the completion of our national unity."

He said this victory was not merely a "military achievement"; it was a triumph of resilience, courage, and the collective will of the Italian people.

Since the armistice, this day annually symbolizes the completion of our country's unification and pays tribute to the courage and sacrifices of our soldiers.

"Today, we celebrate not only the unity of Italy, but also the bonds of friendship and cooperation we share with our international allies, particularly with the State of Kuwait," he noted.

Rega said the relationship between Italy and Kuwait has grown strong and steadfast, built on mutual respect, shared values, and a commitment to security and stability.

This partnership extends far beyond diplomacy; it has been rooted in a deep and enduring alliance within the defense sector for more than 30 years, he pointed out.

"In recent years, our collaboration in defense has become a cornerstone of the relationship between Italy and Kuwait. Through joint training programs, exchange initiatives, and cooperative exercises, our armed forces have strengthened both their skills and their bonds. This cooperation goes beyond symbolic gestures; it represents our shared resolution to confront complex global challenges together," he pointed out.

With Italy's expertise in defense technology and Kuwait's commitment to regional stability, their partnership has become a model of effective and meaningful international cooperation, he elaborated. "Italy and Kuwait share a vision for a secure and peaceful world.

"We stand together not just as allies, but as true partners, dedicated to fostering peace, development, and prosperity.

"On this day of remembrance, we also wish to express our deepest condolences for the recent loss of one of our own, Mohammed Mahmoud Abdulrasoul, a courageous military pilot who tragically lost his life on October 9. To his family, friends, and comrades, we extend our deepest sympathy. His dedication and sacrifice remind us of the profound commitment of those who serve, often at great personal risk, in the pursuit of peace and security for all," Rega said.

"Let me express my gratitude to the Italian military personnel present here with us today. Your dedication and professionalism stand as a testament to Italy's commitment to peace, security, and cooperation, both within our borders and beyond.

"Your presence here serves as a reminder of the strength of our armed forces and their essential role in upholding the values we cherish. To each one of you, we extend our heartfelt gratitude for your service, your sacrifices, and for the honor you bring to our nation". (end)

