Hagee Ministries Holds 44Th Night To Honor Israel

To date, Hagee Ministries has donated more than $130 million to Israeli and Jewish causes

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sunday,

Hagee Ministries held its 44th annual Night to Honor Israel at Cornerstone Church in San Antonio. More than 4,000 people attended the event, which featured Founding Pastor of

Hagee Ministries and Chairman of Christians United for Israel (CUFI) Pastor

John Hagee,

former

US

ambassador

to Israel David

Friedman,

Rabbi Avraham Scheinberg of Congregation Rodfei Shalom, and Consul General of Israel to the Southwestern United States Livia Link-Raviv. Pastor Matt Hagee served as the event's master of ceremonies.

More than 4,000 people attended the 44th Night to Honor Israel.

During remarks, Pastor John Hagee emphasized the importance of bipartisan support for Israel in Washington and the Israel's necessary military actions to ensure peace in the Middle East.

"There is no excuse whatsoever for any in Washington – not for the dove and not for the hawk, not for Democrats, nor for Republicans – to oppose aiding Israel as she defeats our shared enemies," Pastor

Hagee said.

He added, "Washington needs to listen very carefully: The only way to end a war in the Middle East is to win it. Let Israel win!"

At the event's conclusion, Hagee Ministries announced $3.1 million in gifts provided by the ministry to Jewish and Israeli charities.

Recipients of Hagee Ministries donations during the Night to Honor Israel: American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee, Afikim Family Enrichment Association, Battalion 66, Bikur V'Ezras Cholim, Brandeis Center for Legal Innovation, Brothers for Life, the Coordinating Council For Jewish Homeland, Emunah Israel, Friends of the IDF, Galilee Medical Center, The Jerusalem Great Synagogue, Just One Life, Koby Mandell Foundation, Nefesh B'Nefesh, Save A Child's Heart, and the Women's International Zionist Organization.

Since holding its first Night to Honor Israel, Hagee Ministries has donated more than

$130 million

to Israeli and Jewish charities.

Hagee Ministries is an international Christian Evangelical Ministry led by Pastors John and

Matt Hagee.

John Hagee

is the founder and senior pastor of Cornerstone Church, a non-denominational evangelical church with more than 22,000 active members and is the founder and Chairman of Christians United for Israel, the nation's largest pro-Israel organization.

Matt Hagee

serves as the Lead Pastor of Cornerstone Church and is the sixth generation in the Hagee family to carry the mantle of preaching the Gospel of

Jesus Christ

to America and the nations of the world.

For more information, please visit jhm.

SOURCE Hagee Ministries

