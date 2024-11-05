ABU DHABI, UAE, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Hollywood couple Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth

have collaborated with Experience Abu Dhabi, sharing all the city has to offer blending

rich culture, adventure, and peaceful escapes, with incredible weather and endless experiences for every kind of traveller to enjoy at their own pace.

Could use a vacation right now: Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth Partner with Experience Abu Dhabi

Could use a vacation right now: Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth Partner with Experience Abu Dhabi

Could use a vacation right now: Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth Partner with Experience Abu Dhabi

Could use a vacation right now: Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth Partner with Experience Abu Dhabi

Could use a vacation right now: Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth Partner with Experience Abu Dhabi

Continue Reading

The two-year partnership was announced with a campaign film that features

the duo on set, dreaming of a much-needed holiday. Using a mix of comedy and action, the film sees the couple agree that they could use an escape and imagine the blissful moments they could be experiencing in a destination that has it all...Abu Dhabi.

Elsa commented on putting family first: "When it comes to family holidays, Abu Dhabi has it all. Whether it is for us as a couple or a family,

every day here is a new adventure, there is

something

for each one of us to enjoy and discover. My kids

have fallen in love

with Abu Dhabi, as it gives them a playground for all

the

things they want to do. Whether it's

theme parks with exciting roller coasters, dune bashing and horse riding in the desert to catching the best wave, Abu Dhabi has it all and is now our must-do holiday spot."

Chris reflected on creating memories: "We're thrilled to partner with Experience Abu Dhabi. Abu Dhabi's got everything we love all in one place. The adventures have left us with amazing memories that will last a lifetime-you can tell how special it was since the kids didn't want to leave. We've loved everything about the culture, the people and the experiences. It's a place where we can unwind, and relax, with the feeling of being at home. We've travelled the world,

but Abu Dhabi has captured our hearts. We're already planning for our next trip!"

As heard in the film, the message "Could Use A Vacation Right Now" resonates with the world. So many of us are drowning in deadlines, work commitments, and a never-ending to-do list-dreaming of that next great holiday. In Abu Dhabi, you can swap your daily routine for the perfect escape, from inspiring cultural experiences to galloping across desert dunes, riding waves at Surf Abu Dhabi and reconnecting with loved ones under a stunning sunset on a white-sand beach.

The campaign film showcases how

Abu Dhabi

inspires every family to find their own pace-a destination brimming with new adventures and countless opportunities to create lasting memories. From

kayaking around Louvre Abu Dhabi to thrilling rollercoasters, all wrapped in the warmth of Emirati hospitality, the couple had the perfect family getaway.

They savoured traditional Emirati cuisine before sunset strolls on the beach, feeling welcomed and at ease.

H.E. Nouf

Mohamed

Al-Boushelaibi,

Executive

Director

of

Strategic

Marketing

& Communications

at

DCT

Abu

Dhabi , said:

"We're

incredibly

passionate

about

sharing Abu

Dhabi

with

the

world

and

are

proud

to

have

Elsa

and

Chris

partnering

with

us. Their

dynamic

energy

and love for discovery highlights

everything

Abu

Dhabi

has

to

offer

from

inspiring cultural experiences to adventures, creating

meaningful

and

lasting

memories, all

at

their

own

pace."

Get inspired by Chris and Elsa's dream-come-true adventure in Abu Dhabi and watch the new film here .

About Experience

Abu

Dhabi :

Experience Abu Dhabi is the destination brand of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.



DCT Abu Dhabi drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi's culture and tourism sectors and its creative industries, fuelling economic progress and helping to achieve Abu Dhabi's wider global ambitions.



By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate's position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate's potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi's vision is defined by the emirate's people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi's status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

For more information about the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and the destination, please visit: href="" rel="nofollow" go and visitabudhabi

Video -

Photo -

Photo -

Photo -

Photo -

Logo -

SOURCE Experience Abu Dhabi

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED