Two Civilians Killed As Russians Attack Hlushkivka In Kharkiv Region
11/5/2024 9:11:27 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two people were killed as a result of Russia's shelling of Hlushkivka village in the Kharkiv region.
That is according to the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.
“At about 14:00, the occupiers shelled the village of Hlushkivka, Kupiansk district. The shelling killed two people. A man and a woman aged 48,” the post reads.
As reported, on the morning of November 5, the Russian army launched a missile attack on an enterprise in the Izium district, wounding a man.
