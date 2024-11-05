Two Civilians Killed As Russians Attack Hlushkivka In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two people were killed as a result of Russia's shelling of Hlushkivka village in the Kharkiv region.



That is according to the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

“At about 14:00, the occupiers shelled the village of Hlushkivka, Kupiansk district. The shelling killed two people. A man and a woman aged 48,” the post reads.

As reported, on the morning of November 5, the Russian launched a missile attack on an enterprise in the Izium district, wounding a man.

