Shrieve Chemical Announces Acquisition Of Connection Chemical

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shrieve Chemical Company ("Shrieve"), a portfolio company of Gemspring Capital and a value-added chemicals distributor, announced today that it has acquired Connection Chemical, LP ("Connection"), a full-service distributor of industrial chemicals and fine ingredients based in Newtown, Pennsylvania. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2010, Connection has built a reputation as a trusted partner to a broad range of customers and suppliers, with stocking locations throughout the United States, multiple deep-draft storage tanks, and in-house logistics capabilities that seamlessly connect customers to the global chemical market.

With global expertise and relationships, Connection offers dynamic supply chain solutions and consistent value to both customers and suppliers.

The acquisition broadens Shrieve's product portfolio and enhances its global sourcing capabilities. Additionally, the combination enables Shrieve to strategically extend its existing product lines to Connection's customers while introducing Connection's offerings to new and established clients.

"I am excited to welcome Connection Chemical into the Shrieve Chemical family. This transaction reflects our ongoing commitment to expanding the products and capabilities we offer our customers," said George Fuller, CEO of Shrieve. "The Connection team has built a world-class business with industry-leading product import capabilities, deep supplier relationships, and a diverse product portfolio serving attractive end markets. In partnership with Frank and the Connection team, we look forward to delivering even greater value to our customers and supplier partners."

Frank Farish, President of Connection, added, "We are excited to partner with Shrieve and continue leveraging our global supply chain to deliver a consistent supply of high-quality products to customers across North America. Our shared values and dedication to customer service make this partnership a perfect fit, and we are eager to harness the strength of the combined organization to better serve our customers and suppliers."

Connection was advised by Truist on the transaction.

About Shrieve

Shrieve, based in The Woodlands, TX, is a value-added chemicals distributor serving attractive markets and end-use applications globally. Since its founding in 1978, Shrieve has leveraged its knowledge network to find the best match between suppliers, customer needs, and product applications. Through its four operating segments, Chemical Distribution, Specialty Lubricants and Enhancers, Energy Products and Services, and Custom Packaging, Shrieve markets nearly 1,500 products across more than 40 countries. For more information, visit .

About Connection Chemical

Connection, headquartered in Newtown, PA, is a chemical distributor of industrial chemicals and fine ingredients in North America. Founded in 2010, Connection leverages extensive market knowledge, unmatched expertise in supply chain optimization, and a deep network of global supply partners to support customers' needs for dynamic supply chain solutions. For more information, visit

.

About Gemspring Capital

Gemspring Capital, a Westport, Connecticut-based private equity firm with $3.8 billion of capital under management, provides flexible capital solutions to middle market companies. Gemspring partners with talented management teams and takes a partnership approach to helping drive revenue growth, value creation and sustainable competitive advantages. Target companies have up to $1 billion in revenue and are in the business services, consumer services, financial and insurance services, healthcare, industrial, software, and tech-enabled services sectors. For more information, visit

.

