Trump declares that ‘Fake News’ reporters need protection from bullets

(MENAFN) US presidential candidate Donald has sparked a significant controversy after making remarks about journalists during a campaign rally in Lititz, Pennsylvania, just days before the November 5 election. Speaking to supporters, Trump made a comment about the media—whom he has repeatedly labeled "fake news"—that raised concerns about his rhetoric towards the press and its potential to incite harm.



During the rally, Trump noted that there were gaps in the bulletproof glass surrounding him, which he claimed allowed some reporters to see through to him. "I have this piece of glass over here, and I don’t have a piece of glass there," Trump explained. "But all we have really over here is the fake news, right? And to get me, somebody would have to shoot through the fake news. And I don’t mind that so much. I don’t mind. I don’t mind," he continued, prompting laughter from the crowd.



The comments were widely seen as disturbing, given the context of recent security concerns surrounding the former president. Earlier this year, a pro-Ukraine activist was arrested on suspicion of planning an assassination attempt on Trump near one of his golf courses, adding weight to concerns about the safety of political figures, especially those who are vocal in their criticism of the media.



Trump's remarks, which some critics have interpreted as flippant or dismissive of the safety of journalists, quickly generated backlash online. Many accused him of trivializing the threat of violence against the media, a group he has frequently vilified throughout his career. Journalists, press freedom advocates, and politicians expressed alarm at the possibility that such statements could further inflame tensions and put reporters at risk.



In an attempt to clarify the situation, Trump’s campaign spokesman, Steven Cheung, issued a statement following the rally. "The remarks had nothing to do with the media being harmed, or anything else," Cheung insisted, arguing that Trump’s comments were meant to reflect his criticism of the media’s integrity and bias, not to incite violence.



This is not the first time Trump has made controversial statements about the media. He has a long history of publicly denouncing news organizations, often accusing them of spreading misinformation and working against his political interests. At the Lititz rally, Trump singled out major networks, including ABC, CBS, and NBC, calling them “seriously corrupt” and condemning the media for its coverage of his campaign and administration.

