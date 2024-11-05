LGI Homes Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results And Updates Full Year 2024 Guidance

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights



Home sales revenues increased 5.6% to $651.9 million

Home closings increased 0.3% to 1,757 homes

Average sales price per home closed increased 5.2% to $371,004

Gross margin as a percentage of home sales revenues decreased 60 basis points to 25.1%

Adjusted gross margin* as a percentage of home sales revenues was 27.2% in both comparable periods

Net income before income taxes increased 2.7% to $91.9 million Net income increased 3.8% to $69.6 million, or $2.96 basic EPS and $2.95 diluted EPS



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 Highlights



Home sales revenues decreased 6.0% to $1.6 billion

Home closings decreased 9.6% to 4,495

Average sales price per home closed increased 4.0% to $366,007

Gross margin as a percentage of home sales revenues increased 190 basis points to 24.7%

Adjusted gross margin* as a percentage of home sales revenues increased 220 basis points to 26.7%

Net income before income taxes decreased 0.7% to $191.8 million

Net income decreased 1.3% to $145.2 million, or $6.17 basic EPS and $6.15 diluted EPS

Active selling communities at September 30, 2024 of 138

Ending backlog at September 30, 2024 of 1,088 homes valued at $417.8 million Total owned and controlled lots at September 30, 2024 of 68,564

Please see“Non-GAAP Measures” for a reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Margin (a non-GAAP measure) to Gross Margin, the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Balance Sheet Highlights



Total liquidity of $375.4 million at September 30, 2024, including cash and cash equivalents of $60.9 million and $314.5 million of availability under the Company's revolving credit facility Net debt to capitalization of 42.7% at September 30, 2024

Management Comments

“Our strong third quarter financial results reflect our focus on operational excellence and a commitment to maximize our profitability,” said Eric Lipar, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of LGI Homes.

“In the third quarter, we delivered 1,757 homes at an average sales price of $371,004, resulting in a 5.6% increase in revenue to $651.9 million. Our community count was 138 at the end of the third quarter, a 30.2% year-over-year increase, keeping us on pace to achieve our goal of approximately 150 communities by year-end. Our disciplined approach to pricing and incentives enabled us to deliver a gross margin of 25.1% and an adjusted gross margin of 27.2%. Both of these results represented sequential increases, exceeded the range of our full year 2024 guidance, and were aligned with our pre-pandemic, historical levels. Finally, pre-tax net income margin in the third quarter was 14.1%, an increase of 130 basis points sequentially and significantly higher than our pre-pandemic average of 12.8%.

“Given our performance to date and market trends observed thus far in the fourth quarter, we are updating our full year guidance for 2024. We now expect to close between 6,100 and 6,400 homes this year. Additionally, we are increasing the range of our gross margin and adjusted gross margin guidance by 50 basis points at both the low and high ends of our prior ranges.”

Mr. Lipar concluded,“While the industry continues to face near-term headwinds, the broader fundamentals of the housing market remain solid, and the appeal of homeownership endures. During this dynamic period, we remain committed to investing in the long-term growth of our business and delivering profitability-focused results for our stockholders.”

Full Year 2024 Outlook

Subject to the caveats in the Forward-Looking Statements section of this press release and the assumptions noted below, the Company is providing the following updates to its guidance for the full year 2024. The Company now expects:



Home closings between 6,100 and 6,400

Active selling communities at the end of 2024 of approximately 150

Average sales price per home closed between $360,000 and $370,000

Gross margin as a percentage of home sales revenues between 24.0% and 25.0%

Adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP) as a percentage of home sales revenues between 26.0% and 27.0% with capitalized interest accounting for substantially all of the difference between gross margin and adjusted gross margin

SG&A as a percentage of home sales revenues between 14.0% and 14.5% Effective tax rate of approximately 24.5%



This outlook assumes that general economic conditions, including input costs, materials, product and labor availability, interest rates and mortgage availability, in the remainder of 2024 are similar to those experienced to date in 2024 and that construction costs, availability of land and land development costs in the remainder of 2024 are consistent with the Company's recent experience. In addition, this outlook assumes that governmental regulations relating to land development and home construction are similar to those currently in place.

Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call via live webcast for investors and other interested parties beginning at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 5, 2024 (the“Earnings Call”).

An archive of the Earnings Call will be available for replay on the Company's website for one year from the date of the Earnings Call.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. LGI Homes has closed over 70,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release or on the Earnings Call that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, and should be evaluated as such. Forward-looking statements include information concerning projected 2024 home closings, active selling communities, average sales price per home closed, gross margin as a percentage of home sales revenues, adjusted gross margin as a percentage of homes sales revenues, SG&A as a percentage of home sales revenues and effective tax rate, as well as market conditions and possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of the Company's business plan and strategies. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms“anticipate,”“believe,”“continue,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“forecast,”“goal,”“intend,”“may,”“objective,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“projection,”“should,”“will” or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. For more information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements please refer to the“Risk Factors” section in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, including the“Cautionary Statement about Forward-Looking Statements” subsection within the“Risk Factors” section, the“Risk Factors” and“Cautionary Statement about Forward-Looking Statements” sections in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2024, June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2024 and subsequent filings by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company bases these forward-looking statements or projections on its current expectations, plans and assumptions that it has made in light of its experience in the industry, as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances and at such time. As you read and consider this press release or listen to the Earnings Call, you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of future performance or results. The forward-looking statements and projections are subject to and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements or projections. Although the Company believes that these forward-looking statements and projections are based on reasonable assumptions at the time they are made, you should be aware that many factors could affect the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements and projections. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, there should be no inference that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.