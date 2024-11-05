HSI Launches New ESG GHG Solution To Help Businesses Manage And Reduce Carbon Emissions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Chad Birckelbaw, CEO of HSIFRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- HSI, a leader in Environmental, and Safety (EHS) compliance solutions, including workflow software with safety and professional development training, announced the release of its new ESG solution, which streamlines Greenhouse Gas data collection and calculations to help organizations better build, manage and enhance their ESG programs and strategies.The new GHG Management Module, which is the centerpiece of the HSI ESG solution, harmonizes data collection in one platform, and provides insights assisting organizations in achieving their carbon reduction targets.“As a trusted partner and provider of end-to-end EHS solutions, our new GHG Management Module as part of our growing ESG solution will strengthen our market leadership position by ensuring organizations have the tools they need to improve their workplace, keep their workers safe, and ensure their business operates sustainably, all within one platform,” said Chad Birckelbaw, CEO of HSI.“Organizations face mounting uncertainties, from shifting regulatory landscapes, to changes in consumer behavior, to disruptions across supply chains. We want our customers to deploy solutions to better manage those uncertainties and reduce the risks their organizations face. Today we took another major step forward in achieving this vision for our customers.”The new GHG Management Module is seamlessly built within the HSI platform and accessed directly from the HSI dashboard. Data and workflows are shared within the system, so, for example, customers can trigger corrective actions and training within the EHS solution if environmental thresholds are about to be exceeded.This is one highlight of how HSI offers ESG, EHS and safety training in one harmonized platform that other software providers on the market can't match. Non-GHG metrics can be tracked in the Metrics Module, also part of the HSI ESG solution, allowing incidents, environmental metrics, and social-governance metrics to be collected and reported on within the same platform.“The configurability of the HSI platform allows ESG customers to tailor their metrics, data collection processes, and environmental corrective actions to their own unique needs,” said Jose Arcilla, President and COO of HSI.“This unrivaled configurability sets the HSI platform apart from other competitive offerings in the market today. And this is just one piece of a growing collection of ESG functionalities in the HSI platform.”HSI continues to invest in product growth and strategic acquisitions that further its mission of making workplaces safer and smarter, improving EHS and ESG functions, empowering professional development, and simplifying business compliance.About HSIHSI is the unique partner that offers a suite of cloud-based software solutions including an EHSQ and ESG system, learning management, chemical/SDS management, and more, integrated with content and training so businesses can not only monitor and manage multiple workflows in one system, but train employees via one partner.Across all industries, HSI helps safety and technical managers, human resources, first responders, and operational leaders train and develop their workforce, keep workers safe, and meet regulatory and operational compliance requirements. HSI is majority-owned by Waud Capital Partners, a leading growth-oriented private equity firm with total capital commitments of more than $4.0 billion. For more information, visit .

