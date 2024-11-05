US Election 2024: Will Early Signs Reveal Who's Winning Presidential Race - Trump Or Harris? All You Need To Know

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US Election 2024: The curtains have come down on the high-octane US Presidential election campaign on Monday night. Donald and Democrat Kamala Harris made their last push to woo voters in battleground states, including Pennsylvania. hours before the began on Tuesday, November 5.

Former President Trump had been running for president for nine years, a New York Times report said. Trump began his first term as US President in 2016 followed by second bid which he lost in 2020 and now the third bid against Vice President Kamala Harris. Democrat Harris started her campaign for the Presidential Election 16 weeks ago after President Joe Biden opted out.

| US Election 2024 LIVE Updates: The game is ON! Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris

There were highs and lows throughout the campaign. It took a violent turn when there were two assassination attempts on Trump, including a bullet flying just past Trump's head, when a shooter attempted to assassinate him during a poll rally in Pennsylvania in July.

More than 78 million people have already voted in early polling, according to a report in New York Times . And as things satnd, Trump and Harris are locked in an tight contest across the country and in all seven key battleground states.

There are certain indicators that can provide early clues about the direction of a close race between Trump and Harris, even before all votes are counted, some reports in US media suggested. What are they? Mint explains:

After the polling that begins on November 5 evening – according to Indian time – is over by Wednesday morning (Tuesday night in US), all eyes will be on what we call 'early trends' in India. These trends will not indicate who is winning but how close the fight is turning out to be and how long will it take for news outlets to announce the winner.