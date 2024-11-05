(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mexico faces a pivotal moment as President Claudia Sheinbaum's judicial reform plan clashes with the Supreme Court. The reform aims to elect all judges by popular vote. This unprecedented move has sparked nationwide protests and strikes among professionals.



The Supreme Court will vote on Tuesday to potentially invalidate key parts of the reform. Sheinbaum criticized the court for overstepping its authority. She argued that eight justices should not override the will of the people.



The reform has already become law, mandating judge over the next few years. This has led to resignations from eight of eleven Supreme Court justices. They refuse to stand for elected office.







Critics warn the reform could undermine judicial independence and checks on government power. Supporters claim it will increase accountability and reduce corruption in the courts. The U.S. has expressed concern about potential risks to Mexico's rule of law.



Congress recently passed a bill to prevent constitutional challenges to the reform. This move aims to block the Supreme Court from ruling on the overhaul. It sets up a direct confrontation between branches of government.



Despite the controversy, polls show Sheinbaum maintains 70% approval among Mexicans. The reform's fate remains uncertain as the nation watches the Supreme Court's decision. The outcome could reshape Mexico's judicial system and balance of powers for years to come.



Mexico's Judicial Reform Sparks Constitutional Showdown

