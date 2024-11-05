Kuwait Communication Min. Underlines Digital Technology To Overhaul Vital Sectors

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Fajer Al-Hajri

KUWAIT, Nov 4 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti of State for Communication Affairs Omar Al-Omar on Monday stressed eagerness to beef up State capabilities by employing cutting edge digital to revamp and develop various vital sectors.

The minister made the statement to KUNA following his meeting with Secretary-General of Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) Deemah Al-Yahya to explore efforts to prop up digital transformation and joint cooperation.

He added that such meetings contribute to consolidating Kuwait's relations with the DCO due to relevant paramount significance to Kuwait's insight into digital transformation and promotion of State capabilities for a better future.

Al-Omar quoted the organization as touting Kuwait's steps towards the fulfillment of its strategic goals by means of launching a set of national initiatives and digital products that have created a fresh image for effective and productive government administration based on new generation technologies.

He added that during the meeting they had discussed Kuwait's DCO presidency for 2025 with a view to forging mutual coordination and providing all technical and technological support for relevant bodies. (end)

