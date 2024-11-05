Kuwait Acting PM Receives Mauritania's Interior Min.
Date
11/5/2024 2:18:35 AM
KUWAIT, Nov 4 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Acting Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah met on Monday with visiting Mauritanian Minister of Interior, Promotion of Decentralization, and Local Development Mohammad Ahmad Ould Mohamad Lemine, and Ambassador to Kuwait Mohamad Lamine Ould Cheikh, at Bayan Palace.
Sheikh Fahad stressed keenness of the two countries on promoting their relations in all domains, mainly security, Kuwait's Interior Ministry said in a press release.
Sheikh Fahad Al-Sabah underlined the significance of mutual visits in enhancing security cooperation, and overcoming future and current challenges, it noted.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed ties and security cooperation between Kuwait and Mauritania, along with some international and regional issues of common concern, according to the release. (end)
