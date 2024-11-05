Kuwait Acting PM Receives Mauritania's Interior Min.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 4 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Acting Prime Minister, of Defense and Minister of Interior Fahad Yusuf Saud met on Monday with visiting Mauritanian Minister of Interior, of Decentralization, and Local Development Mohammad Ahmad Ould Mohamad Lemine, and Ambassador to Kuwait Mohamad Lamine Ould Cheikh, at Bayan Palace.

Sheikh Fahad stressed keenness of the two countries on promoting their relations in all domains, mainly security, Kuwait's Interior said in a press release.

Sheikh Fahad Al-Sabah underlined the significance of mutual visits in enhancing security cooperation, and overcoming future and current challenges, it noted.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ties and security cooperation between Kuwait and Mauritania, along with some international and regional issues of common concern, according to the release. (end)

