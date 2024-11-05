South Florida's Altitude Water Has Atmospheric Water Generators Rank #3 On 'Top Fall Products 2024' List

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Boca Raton, FL (November 4th, 2024) – Altitude Water, a leading and installer of Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) technology, has had its Trident-12 units listed as a Top Fall Product on Food & Beverage Magazine's prestigious list of Top Fall Products. The full list can be viewed at the below, with Altitude Water's machine being listed at number 3.



With over 15 years of expertise, Altitude Water is renowned for its revolutionary advances in the AWG sector. The company's units are capable of providing clean drinking water to people across the world, and the machines are designed to meet a variety of needs from residential and commercial environments to military-grade generators.



Altitude Water's Trident 12 (T-12) Generator provides a sustainable solution to water scarcity and accessibility for homes, condos, offices, and more. As an eco-friendly alternative to bottled water, the machine filters air through a MERV-13 filter which extracts moisture, to produce chilled drinking water. Their patented EnviroGuard purification system allows for constant pure water production while removing impurities and bacteria, a unique feature in the market.



The T-12 offers:



High-capacity water production: Up to 12 gallons per day, and the ability to store up to 7 gallons in the unit's storage tank for later use.

Pure and reliable filtration: Advanced EnviroGuard Ozone System for effective, bacteria-free water.

Wi-Fi compatibility and touchscreen operation: User-friendly access.

Sustainable, green solution: Eliminates the need for plastic bottles and tap water filters.



Jeff Szur, Chief Operations Officer at Altitude Water, has been at the forefront of the team's mission, overseeing the creation and implementation of state-of-the-art technology. When reflecting on the recognition, he said, "This recognition is truly special. We are excited that more people will learn about our machines and the capabilities of AWG technology in daily life. We want to make clean water accessible to all, and we are honored to be featured in this issue."





About Altitude Water and Jeff Szur, Chief Operations Officer:



For nearly 20 years, Szur has studied extensively the dangers of water scarcity, a rising global problem impacting over 4 billion people globally, as well as health problems caused by plastic in our environment and the microplastics in our water supply. A leader in innovation, Szur has been instrumental in the development of Altitude Water's Atmospheric Water Generators, machines designed to drastically improve water accessibility around the globe.



Located in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida, Altitude Water is a leading manufacturer and installer of several types of Atmospheric Water Generators (AWGs) from residential and light commercial machines to heavy duty military-grade machines ( U.S. Marines) that produce water anytime, anywhere. Since 2008, Szur has dedicated his career to the AWG sector, and in 2009 he developed the first ozone purification machine in Trinidad before bringing his knowledge to the U.S. market.



With decades of experience in the atmospheric water generator (AWG) industry, Szur's innovative approach has made significant impacts across the globe. He has created a one-of-a-kind Disaster Relief Trailer for use during hurricane, fire and other disasters (which is capable of providing pure drinking water, solar power energy, cell service, and internet service to in-need communities) as well as has supplied clean water to communities in Cameroon, Maui, Colombia, and Costa Rica.

Company :-TransMedia Group

User :- Adrienne Mazzone

Email :...